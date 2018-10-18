Raw Chicken Contaminated With Antibiotic-Resistant Salmonella Has Sickened 92 People

An antibiotic-resistant strain of Salmonella bacteria found in raw chicken has sickened 92 people in 29 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of those 92 people, 21 have been hospitalized, although no one has died from the bacteria. Salmonella generally causes vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps about 12 to 72 hours after it is ingested.

Usually people recover in about a week without treatment, but it can cause serious infections in some people that require antibiotics and other treatments. People who are under age 5 or over 65, and those with weakened immune systems, are at greatest risk for serious Salmonella infections.

The strain in the outbreak, called Salmonella infantis, appears to be resistant to multiple antibiotics, which may make it harder to treat in those severe cases. It doesn't respond to common antibiotics used to treat those infections, such as ciprofloxacin and ceftriaxone, but can be treated with other antibiotics, like azithromycin, the CDC said.

The strain has been found in live chickens and a variety of raw chicken products, "indicating it might be widespread in the chicken industry," according to a statement from the CDC.

The CDC is not recommending that people stop eating chicken if it's properly cooked. The federal agency is also not recalling or asking retailers to stop selling raw chicken products.

No specific raw chicken products or retailers have been identified in the outbreak, which is being monitored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, they said.