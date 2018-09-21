Avocado Or Nutella Toast? Here's What Nutritionists Have To Say About Comparing These Two Foods

We asked registered dietitians to tell us what they really thought.

He pointed out that we often "idolize" and "demonize" foods, which, of course, is not a great thing to do. However, he also went on to say that you might choose one or the other depending on your specific goals — getting more nutrients or eating fewer calories. "Yet looking in factual objectivity, consumption of the former means consumption of more nutrients, marginally more fibre and more calories, whilst consumption of the latter means less nutrients, marginally less fibre, but less calories," reads the caption, which got nearly 12,000 likes. "Therefore the avocado toast may be a good idea if the goal for that snack is to consume more nutrients, whilst the Nutella toast may be a better option if calorie reduction is the goal."

People had some strong thoughts about comparing the foods based on their calorie content. As can happen on the internet, the image was also tweeted out without the original caption. What the 😱

Without the original caption, it was kind of hard to tell what the creator's point was, and it seemed to imply that Nutella on white bread might be a better choice than avocado toast, based on calorie count alone.

People weren't happy about that, particularly given the nutritional differences between the two foods. @LydiaEmillen You really be thinking Nutella is better for your body than avocado

And of course, Nutella lovers had some thoughts because, it's delicious. @LydiaEmillen Me when i see Nutella

Others weren't happy with the focus on a 13-calorie difference between the two. Because, seriously, 13 calories is almost meaningless. And a calorie isn't just a calorie, noted Cynthia Sass, a registered dietitian and board-certified sports dietician who is based in New York and Los Angeles. "Let's say the bread was identical, so we're just comparing avocado to Nutella. One is whole food nourishment, and the other is a processed treat, even if they provide the same number of calories," she told BuzzFeed News in an email. Avocado has 20 important nutrients and provides antioxidants and health-protective fat, she said. Nutella contains more additives — including sugar — than it does hazelnuts, she said. "Comparing these two is like comparing 1 cup of fresh blueberries (85 calories) to 10 gummy bears (85 calories)," she said. "Even at the same calorie level the impact on your health is very different.

@LydiaEmillen when you think eating a HEALTHY extra 13 calories is worse than eating processed sugar and oil