Even if you're not into fitness — like 80% of people in the US — there's some good news to be found in the new exercise guidelines.

Bfk92 / Getty Images

For the first time in 10 years, there are new exercise guidelines. That’s super exciting right? Unless you are thinking, damn, I wasn't even meeting the old ones. In case you've forgotten what those are, adults are supposed to get at least 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate-intensity exercise each week, plus two or more days of something that builds strength, like lifting weights. Now there's an update, and it's not all bad news. The new exercise guidelines, aren't increasing the recommended amount of exercise for teens and adults. (Sorry, they aren't decreasing them either.) But they do change the definition of exercise a bit so that's easier to hit, offer guidelines about how much exercise young kids should get, and include more advice for exercise during pregnancy. The guidelines, which were published Monday in the journal JAMA, were developed by a Department of Health and Human Services. They were last updated in 2008. BTW, if you aren’t meeting those guidelines, don’t feel so bad. About 8 in 10 people in the US don't hit them either, according to the report. But that doesn't mean that health experts aren't trying really, really hard to get people moving. A subtle but important change is that the guidelines no longer define exercise only as an activity that lasts at least 10 minutes. Why? An analysis of research conducted in the last decade showed that it's not really necessary, and pretty much any darn thing you do, for any length of time, can count as exercise. "l think that’s very exciting because it really means that if you park a little further in the parking lot and walk a little bit extra, that counts," Admiral Brett P. Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told BuzzFeed News. " You don’t have to go to the gym for 10, 15, or 30 minutes." Giroir is the lead author of a commentary published with the guidelines. Katrina L. Piercy and colleagues at the HHS and the CDC published the guidelines, which were developed by 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines Advisory Committee.

Here's a picture of noted thirst trap and probable future president of the United States, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, for inspiration. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

So exactly how much exercise should you be doing? For adults, it's still 2.5 to 3 hours of moderate-intensity exercise, or 1.25 to 2.5 hours of vigorous-intensity exercise per week, or some combination thereof. Moderate intensity would be walking briskly or yard work, whereas vigorous activity would be running or walking up stairs carrying something heavy, like groceries. In addition to that, adults should aim to do muscle strengthening exercises, like pushups or lifting weights, two or more days a week. The same recommendations apply to people with chronic conditions or disabilities, if they are able to do them. The message seems to be that something, anything, is better than nothing. "Recommendations emphasize that moving more and sitting less will benefit nearly everyone," according to the report. "Your biggest net benefit occurs when you transition from being a total couch potato to even being insufficiently active," said Giroir. "So even if you don’t meet the 150 [minutes], if you are a completely sedentary person, and you start being active even a few minutes a day, you get a very big bang for your buck." For the first time, the new guidelines recommend a specific amount of activity for 3- to 5-year-olds. They should be active most of the day, playing for three hours, if possible, whether that's light, moderate, or vigorous intensity. Kids aged 6 to 17 should be getting an hour a day of moderate-to-vigorous activity, like walking, playing at a playground, running, jumping rope, or playing basketball. There's some evidence that more adults are meeting the exercise guidelines than in the past, although that's not true for teens, said Giroir. And for people who are pregnant or in the postpartum period, they should try to get 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity exercise per week, just like everyone else, according to the report. That's with your doctor's permission, of course. Giroir, who is also a physician, said these new exercise recommendations for pregnancy are "a little bit stronger" compared to the last ones, and that only in relatively rare circumstances is exercise not recommended in pregnancy. "So if you're the CrossFit kind of person, even though you are pregnant, you can still do that kind of activity and if you are not active, you could still become active at a lesser degree," he said.