Millions Of Eggs Have Been Recalled But People Are Still Getting Sick From Salmonella

More than 200 million eggs were recalled in April, but 12 more people have gotten sick from salmonella in five more states.

So far, 35 people in nine states have gotten sick, including 12 recently, as part of a salmonella outbreak tied to millions of eggs that have since been recalled.

In April, 206 million eggs were recalled due to salmonella contamination. The eggs were from the Hyde County Farm, a facility in North Carolina owned by Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana. The company voluntarily recalled the eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The 35 people who have gotten sick were in New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Colorado, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

Of those, 11 people had to be hospitalized due to infection with the germ Salmonella Braenderup, which causes diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and cramps about 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated eggs. People generally recover within four to seven days, although some can develop more serious infections of the blood, which can be potentially life-threatening.

No one has died during the current outbreak.

About 64% of the people who have gotten sick said they had consumed the eggs in a restaurant, officials said.

Young children and the elderly are at highest risk from eating undercooked eggs contaminated with the bacteria; in this outbreak, people who have gotten sick ranged in age from 1 to 90, with a median age of 65.

About 400 people in the US die each year of salmonellosis.