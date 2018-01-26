BuzzFeed News

13 Incredibly Inspiring Quotes From The Larry Nassar Trial You’ll Want To Share

13 Incredibly Inspiring Quotes From The Larry Nassar Trial You'll Want To Share

"Even though I am a victim, I do not and will not live my life as one. I am an Olympian."

By Theresa Tamkins

Posted on January 26, 2018, at 2:01 p.m. ET

Like many people, we followed the Larry Nassar trial with a mixture of shock and outrage as more than 133 women and girls publicly spoke about the sexual abuse they experienced, often starting when they were children. Once a highly respected team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, Nassar abused women and girls as young as age 6 under the guise of performing medical exams and treatments. He targeted dozens of young gymnasts, some with painful injuries, and sometimes while parents were in the room. The trial was surprising and important in many ways. That Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina let the victims and their family members have a chance to deliver (or have someone else read) victim impact statements during the seven-day sentencing hearing. That 168 ultimately spoke or provided statements at the hearing, including so many gymnasts, like world famous Olympic athletes Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, and McKayla Maroney. And that the hearing included a heartbreaking statement from a mother whose daughter killed herself 10 years ago. The trial did offer some moments that just felt like justice; for example, when Judge Aquilina tossed aside a letter in which Nassar tried to claim that he was a good doctor and being treated unfairly.
Kieferpix / Getty Images

The trial was surprising and important in many ways. That Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina let the victims and their family members have a chance to deliver (or have someone else read) victim impact statements during the seven-day sentencing hearing. That 168 ultimately spoke or provided statements at the hearing, including so many gymnasts, like world famous Olympic athletes Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, and McKayla Maroney.

Ultimately, Nassar — who was already serving 60 years in prison for child pornography — was sentenced 40 to 175 years in jail.

"You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again,” Judge Aquilina said during sentencing.

The trial is over, but the aftereffects will continue for years. This week, three USA Gymnastics board members resigned and the Michigan State University president stepped down in the wake of the sex abuse scandal, and the Karolyi Ranch, where some of the abuse took place, is under investigation.

We are left with a profound sense of awe and gratitude to these brave women and girls who shared their stories, heartbreak, and incredible strength. Read more about their powerful statements in 133 People Publicly Confronted The Doctor Who Sexually Abused Young Women. Here Are Their Most Powerful Quotes. And here are inspiring quotes from those “army of warriors” that speak for themselves.

If you are thinking about suicide or just need to talk to someone, you can speak to someone by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and or by texting HOME to 741741, the Crisis Text Line. And here are suicide helplines outside the US.

