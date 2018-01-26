13 Incredibly Inspiring Quotes From The Larry Nassar Trial You’ll Want To Share

Kieferpix / Getty Images

Like many people, we followed the Larry Nassar trial with a mixture of shock and outrage as more than 133 women and girls publicly spoke about the sexual abuse they experienced, often starting when they were children.

Once a highly respected team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, Nassar abused women and girls as young as age 6 under the guise of performing medical exams and treatments. He targeted dozens of young gymnasts, some with painful injuries, and sometimes while parents were in the room.

The trial was surprising and important in many ways. That Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina let the victims and their family members have a chance to deliver (or have someone else read) victim impact statements during the seven-day sentencing hearing. That 168 ultimately spoke or provided statements at the hearing, including so many gymnasts, like world famous Olympic athletes Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, and McKayla Maroney.

And that the hearing included a heartbreaking statement from a mother whose daughter killed herself 10 years ago.

The trial did offer some moments that just felt like justice; for example, when Judge Aquilina tossed aside a letter in which Nassar tried to claim that he was a good doctor and being treated unfairly.