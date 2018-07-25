Flesh-Eating Bacteria From Raw Seafood Caused This Man's Limb Amputation

Vibrio is a type of bacteria that can contaminate raw seafood or infect an open wound that is exposed to seawater. Here’s how to avoid it.

The patient, who was 71, started having symptoms of fever and severe pain in his hand about 12 hours after eating raw seafood, according to a case report from South Korea published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

After two days, he went to the emergency department with large blood-filled blisters on his hand, which are known medically as bullae. He had emergency surgery and doctors found he had an infection with Vibrio vulnificus, a germ found in warm oceans or brackish waters, reported Drs. Jin Park and Chang-Seop Lee, of the Chonbuk National University Medical School in Jeonju, South Korea.

Vibrio can contaminate seafood, particularly raw oysters, and can also infect open wounds or cuts exposed to the bacteria in the water.

About 80,000 people each year in the US get vibriosis, an infection from one of about a dozen different types of Vibrio bacteria. Vibrio vulnificus is one of the most serious.

There are about 100 deaths each year in the US due to Vibrio, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and 15% to 30% of people who get serious Vibrio vulnificus will die of it. Most infections occur in the summer because more people are in the water and the bacteria prefer to grow in warm, salty water.

"One thing to remember is that it’s still a really rare disease," Dr. Karen Wong, a medical officer at the CDC, told BuzzFeed News. "We only see 100 to 200 cases per year, but when they do occur they can be really dramatic and get a lot of attention."

There have been a number of deaths or life-threatening infections in recent weeks that have been caused by the germ, including a man who died in Sarasota, Florida, after eating raw oysters, as well as deaths in Virginia and Texas linked to skin infections. Those cases were in people who had open wounds or cut themselves while fishing.

Last year, a 31-year-old man with chronic liver disease died of Vibrio vulnificus after swimming with a new tattoo.