What You Need To Know About The EpiPen And Epinephrine Auto-Injector Shortage

Epinephrine auto-injectors can treat life-threatening allergic reactions, but they are in short supply right now, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that there's a shortage of two of the three epinephrine auto-injectors on the market — including popular EpiPens.

The devices are pre-filled cartridges that are used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions. The reactions, usually to food, insect stings, medication, or other allergens, are known as anaphylaxis, and they can be fatal.

At least 1 in 50 people in the US are thought to be at risk of anaphylaxis, and they need to carry epinephrine auto-injectors at all times because using them can help slow or halt anaphylaxis.

EpiPens, which are made by the pharmaceutical company Mylan, are experiencing “intermittent supply constraints” due to manufacturing delays from Meridian Medical Technologies, which is owned by Pfizer, according to the FDA.

“We are currently shipping product and our shipments have been increasing over the last few months, with April shipments exceeding projections,” Pfizer said in a statement. “The constrained supply of EpiPen is due to supply of certain third-party components, along with process changes implemented which have temporarily limited capacity at our manufacturing facility.”

The company said that “product is available,” and the FDA recommends calling Mylan Customer Relations at 800-796-9526 to find pharmacies that have it.

Another type of auto-injector, the generic epinephrine auto-injector called Adrenaclick, made by Impax Laboratories, is also in short supply due to manufacturing issues.

There is a third type of auto-injector that is not experiencing a shortage, called Auvi-Q, and it's made by Kaleo Pharmaceuticals.