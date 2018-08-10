This Is How Much Exercise You Need To Feel A Bit Less Depressed

Exercise can make you feel better. Now a large new study shows some types are more effective than others, but just about anything helps.

A new study that more than 1.2 million people participated in suggests that exercise can indeed boost your mood and that some types may be better than others.

It's long been thought that exercise can make you feel better, both physically and mentally, with quite a bit of research showing a beneficial effect on depression.

Now, one of the largest studies of its kind confirms that just about any exercise can help improve your mood compared with doing nothing at all, and some types may be more effective than others.

Overall, people reported having an average of 3.5 days of poor mental health in any given month, according to the report published in the Lancet Psychiatry.

Just about any exercise — including walking or housework — helped reduce that number by an average of 1.5 days a month, or 43%. Team sports, cycling, and aerobic and gym exercises had the biggest effect, reducing poor mental health days by about 20%. Walking, on the other hand, was linked to a 10% reduction.

People who worked out for 30 to 60 minutes at a time, three to five days a week, seemed to get the most benefits, compared with those who exercised either less or more. In fact, people who exercised 23 times a month, or for longer than 90 minutes per session, had worse mental health than those who exercised less often or for shorter periods of time, the authors noted.

Overall, 45 minutes was better than less time, and there was no benefit in working out more than an hour.

"It's not like everyone has to go and run a marathon, and actually running wasn’t even the most effective," the study's senior investigator, Adam Chekroud, told BuzzFeed News. "Things like yoga, things like walking, even household chores, seemed to have some benefit over doing nothing at all."

The effect was stronger for people who said they had been diagnosed with depression. Among that group, those who exercised reported 7.1 days a month during which their mental health was "not good," compared with 10.9 days reported by those who did not exercise.

Chekroud, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale University, and his colleagues analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Behavioral Risk Factors Surveillance System, a big telephone survey that's conducted each year. In this case, the surveys were from 2011, 2013, and 2015.