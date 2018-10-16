The CDC Is Investigating 127 Cases Of "Mystery Illness" Causing Paralysis In Children

Cases of a rare, paralysis-causing condition seem to spike in the US every two years and health experts can’t figure out why.

There has been a spike in cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) in children in recent weeks, with 127 suspected cases now being investigated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The condition typically affects children, causing weakness in the arms and legs, and can even cause trouble breathing. Other symptoms can include a weak or stiff neck and a drooping of the face and eyelids.

Of the 127 cases being investigated, 62 people in 22 different states have been confirmed to have acute flaccid myelitis, said the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier at a press conference.

More than 90% of the people with the condition are children ages 18 or younger, and the average age is 4 years old. Some recover quickly, while others “continue to have paralysis and require ongoing care,” said Messonnier, who is the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

“AFM is a rare but serious condition that affects the nervous system,” she said. “It specifically affects the area of the spinal cord called gray matter, and causes the muscles and reflexes to suddenly become weak.”

Cases have recently been reported in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

The CDC emphasized that the condition is rare, affecting about 1 in a million people since 2014, when 120 people were first diagnosed. Since then, there have been about 22 to 38 cases per year, although there was also a jump in 2016, when 149 people were diagnosed.

Given the rise in 2018, there seems to be a pattern with a spike in cases occurring every two years in August and September. Since 2014, there have been a total of 386 cases of acute flaccid myelitis in the US, and one child died of the condition in 2017.

“Based on previous years, as well as 2018, most AFM cases occur in the late summer and fall; the data we are reporting today is a substantially larger number than in previous months this year,” Messonnier said. “CDC recently received increased reports for patients suspected to have AFM with onset of symptoms in August and September.”

And although some cases have been seen in other countries, only the US has seen a seasonal pattern like this, Messonnier said.

“As far as we know, that is something so far that’s only been detected in the United States,” she said.

Many states have seen cases, with no obvious clustering in specific states or areas. “We are looking for clues but we really haven’t seen anything in the geography,” Messonnier said.