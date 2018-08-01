A Dog's Lick May Have Caused This Man's Infection And Leg Amputations

Greg Manteufel went to the hospital in June with a serious infection, which led to limb amputations and nose damage that will require surgical repair.

This summer, Greg Manteufel of West Bend, Wisconsin, got very sick with a life-threatening infection.

Manteufel started feeling ill in June. Just hours after going to the hospital he went into septic shock.

Septic shock is the worst complication of sepsis, a body-wide crisis that can be triggered by an infection. In sepsis, germs trigger a cascade of immune system reactions that can lead to plummeting blood pressure, organ failure, tissue damage, and death.

The drop in blood circulation can damage organs and affect the limbs, sometimes leading to amputations to remove the dead tissue.

Some of the symptoms of sepsis are shivering, fever, feeling cold, extreme pain, sleepiness, confusion, clammy skin, shortness of breath, or feeling like you might die, according to the Sepsis Alliance.

Manteufel had both feet amputated, then additional surgery to remove more damage, which extended the amputation to just below his kneecaps, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his family cope during the crisis.

He is scheduled for more surgery to remove parts of his hands and will need plastic surgery to reconstruct his nose, according to the page.

Sepsis can happen to anyone who has an infection somewhere in their body, even in small wounds like an infected hangnail.

However, it's most likely to happen in people 65 or older, children under age 1, and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions like diabetes, lung disease, cancer, and kidney problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 1.5 million people in the US get sepsis every year, and 250,000 people die of it.