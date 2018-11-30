This 26-Year-Old Face Transplant Patient Has Had One Of The Fastest Recoveries Yet

A 26-year-old face transplant patient has had one of the fastest procedures to date — with about 18 months between his initial injury and his new face.

Cameron Underwood of Yuba City, California, underwent the face transplant in January 2018 at NYU Langone Health in New York. Underwood, who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound in June 2016, became a candidate for the transplant in July 2017 after several attempts at conventional reconstructive surgery.

LiveOnNY, a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing, located a potential donor by December of that year, and with the donor’s family’s permission, the surgery was conducted in January 2018.

The procedure required a team of more than 100 medical professionals and took 25 hours, shorter than the 36 hours for previous face transplants performed at NYU, according to the hospital. In addition, it said Underwood spent fewer days in the ICU and hospital overall compared to other patients.

"The combination of experience, the combination of precise matching of the donor, and finally instrumentation in the OR allows us to save time and when we save time in the operating room and the operation is more precise then that allows the patient to recover a lot faster," the transplant surgeon, Dr. Eduardo D. Rodriguez, told BuzzFeed News. Underwood's good physical health and dedication to recovery were also factors, he said.

"All of those elements allow for success, and a faster recovery and convalescence," said Rodriguez, who is the Helen L. Kimmel Professor of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and chair of the Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery at NYU Langone.

Doctors have been performing partial and full face transplants for about 13 years, and 43 people have undergone the surgery. One man has even had two face transplants because the patient's immune system rejected the tissue from the first one.

Other face transplant patients have had the surgery to treat self-inflicted gunshot wounds, including the youngest face transplant patient, who had surgery in May 2017 when she was 21 years old.

Although some have questioned whether patients with self-inflicted injuries should be candidates for the procedure, these patients are extensively evaluated for psychological and physical fitness before the surgery, Rodriguez said. Underwood met with multiple specialists, and his doctors even flew to Yuba City to evaluate the amount of support he had with friends, family, and the community.

"I am really proud to know him as an individual," said Rodriguez. "Beyond the courage of risking your life for a procedure, I think it takes great courage to expose yourself and your low moment in life to the world."

Underwood encouraged anyone experiencing mental health issues to get help.

"People that have gone through or are going through the same kind of mental illness that I went through, there is help out there," he said. "Ultimately you want to check it before it gets to my stage, but just talk to somebody, even friends or family. It might be difficult but it’s worth it."