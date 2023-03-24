This TikTok-Famous Travel Bag Has A Way More Affordable Doppelgänger

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

If you’ve been on TikTok at all, you are probably well aware of the hype surrounding the Béis Weekender, a thoughtfully designed travel bag meant to meet all your globe-trotting needs — for $98.

As is often the case with relatively expensive viral sensations, the internet found a way to deliver affordable alternatives that are loved and adored by the masses. In this case, the original has been most famously replicated by Sam’s Club and the Minkars brand on Amazon, both of which have completely sold out.

But before you get travel bag FOMO, you can still shop another popular and convincing lookalike on Amazon for less than half the cost of the luxury version.



You can buy the Weekender bag from Amazon for around $20-$40.

One of the defining features of the Béis is the generous bottom zippered compartment meant to keep soiled clothing or shoes separate from the rest of the interior. This Amazon version from Etronik promises that same vented bottom compartment along with other signature features of the original, such as a trolley strap, an interior laptop pocket and three separate interior pockets for even more organizing potential.