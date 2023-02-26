18 Things Frequent Travelers Always Bring On Long-Haul Flights

Frequent flyers swear by hydrating skin care products, noise-canceling headphones, compression socks and more when traveling extra-long distances.

By
Tessa Flores
Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Traveling to far-flung destinations is exciting. The hours-long plane journey to get there? A little less so. Be it cramped quarters, dehydrating cabin conditions or disruptive fellow passengers, long-haul flights can be uncomfortable.

Desperate to crack the code on better flying, I corresponded with four frequent jet-setters who are well accustomed to flying long distances. (After taking a peek inside their thoughtfully curated bags of travel essentials, I’m curious how I ever lasted on that one flight to Australia I took several years ago.) 

San Francisco-based travel influencer Catarina Mello told me that long-haul flyers should dress in layers, bring lots of snacks and download all of their movies, music and books ahead of time. 

If jet lag is a concern, Helene Sula, a travel and lifestyle blogger who travels frequently between the United States and Europe, said to “try and stay up [when you arrive at your destination] until it’s night time there! That is your best bet to avoid jet lag and hit the ground running for your trip.” Or, as solo travel influencer Ciara Johnson suggested, you can use Timeshifter, an app that claims to help your circadian rhythm. 

Before your next big trip, consider flying like the experts by shopping their favorite products from the list ahead.  


A bendable memory foam neck pillow

Amazon

"I've tested all sorts of neck pillows and these twist memory foam ones are by far my favorite," Mello said. "They provide great support and adapt to any sleeping position."

Suitable even for lumbar support or resting against a plane window, this pillow has a removable and machine-washable cover and snap closure to make transportation easier.

You can buy the bendable memory foam neck pillow from Amazon for around $25. 

A USB-A and C lightning charger

Amazon

According to Mello, it's essential to pack a USB-A phone charger, as a lot of planes don't have regular plugs or newer USB-C ports that are required with the later editions of iPhones. 

This handy set includes a plug with both the standard USB-A and USB-C charging ports as well as lightning cables with adaptive connectors that are compatible with a number of different devices.

You can buy the USB-A and C lightning charger from Amazon for around $17. 

A pair of pocketed ribbed joggers

Athleta

"The floor in airplane bathrooms can get very dirty and sticky, and you definitely don't want your loose pants or jeans touching the floor when you use the bathroom," Mello said. "Joggers are great because the elastic ankle cuffs keep your pants from touching the floor when you lower them."

These ribbed joggers from Athleta are made from a soft and moisture-wicking fabric, have two functioning pockets and a wide, supportive waistband. 

You can buy the pair of pocketed ribbed joggers from Athleta for around $75. 

A 12-pack of moldable silicone ear plugs

Amazon

Mello said that planes can get quite loud, and silence is essential for a good night of sleep. In her opinion, "over-ear headphones are too big to rest your head comfortably, and in-ear noise-canceling headphones hurt your ear after a few hours of use and often fall off while you're sleeping."

Her solution is a set of ear plugs like these that are made from pillow-soft silicone so they conform to your ears and won't fall out while you rest. The BPA-free, putty-like material forms an air-tight seal to block out noise and is comfortable to wear.

You can buy the 12-pack of earbuds from Amazon for around $13. 

An intensive hydration serum for thirsty skin

Sephora

Drunk Elephant's B-Hydra serum is a lightweight and replenishing formula containing barrier-boosting ceramides and hyaluronic acid, a powerful humectant that draws moisture into the skin. According to Mello, this combination helps her skin combat the dry plane air. "I can't travel without it!" she said.

You can buy the intensive hydration serum from Sephora or Ulta for $48.  

A 12-pack of refillable gel pens

Amazon

Mello said that she's lost count of the number of times she needed a pen to fill out customs forms and didn't have one. "Not every country will hand out paper custom forms, but it's still pretty common and a big hassle when you don't have a pen," she said.

This is a trusty 12-pack of refillable pens, each with fast-drying gel ink and a retractable tip.

You can buy the 12-pack of refillable gel pens from Amazon for around $14. 

A 500-count bestselling and classic NSAID pain reliever

Amazon

"I've been stuck on a long-haul flight far too many times with a terrible headache, strong cramps or stomach pain," Mello said. She's since learned her lesson and always carries over-the-counter painkillers. 

NSAIDs like Ibuprofen can help relieve pain and fevers. Individuals with certain bleeding disorders, stomach ulcers, kidney disease or asthma should talk to their doctor before taking them.

You can buy the 500-count NSAID pain reliever from Amazon for around $16. 

A pair of knee-high compression socks

Amazon

Nneya Richards is a travel expert that shares her tips and experiences traveling as a Black woman. She regularly makes the seven and a half hour flight between her homes in Brooklyn, New York and Bergamo, Italy.

"As I'm getting older I'm realizing things like compression socks work wonders," said Richards. And she's not wrong. Podiatrists that previously spoke with HuffPost said that compression socks can help improve blood flow through the veins and reduce swelling — something especially important when sitting for long hours on a plane. 

These knee-high socks are made with an athletic knit fabric and have targeted compressive support on the heel, foot and calf to avoid squeezing your joints. Their compression level is 20-30 mmHg, and you can get them in three different sizes.

You can buy the pair of knee-high compression socks from Amazon for around $19. 

A nourishing blot-off face mask

Sephora

Richards said that she takes in-flight skin care very seriously and that this blot-off moisturizing mask by Summer Fridays is a good alternative to the rinse-off face masks she used to do on flights prior to COVID-19.

Packed with effective hydrators and antioxidants, this nourishing mask is applied directly to clean skin then left on for 10 minutes before being blotted off with a tissue — no rinsing needed. 

It's also available in a smaller size, perfect for travel.

You can buy the blot-off face mask from Sephora for $26. 

A richly hydrating hand cream

Kiehl's

This hand cream from Kiehl's is Richards' go-to. Packed inside the velvet-textured and fast absorbing formula are conditioning shea butter and vitamin E, a restorative antioxidant known to help neutralize skin damaging free radicals.

You can buy the hydrating hand cream from Kiehl's for $18. 

An oversized blanket scarf

Etsy/eclastudio

"I usually have an oversized scarf or travel shawl sweater because I don't really use airplane blankets and I get cold easily," Richards said. 

This oversized and ultra-soft blanket scarf claims to be a more affordable alternative to options made from pashmina or mohair. You can get it in four different plaid color combinations.  

You can buy the oversized blanket scarf from Etsy for around $28. 

A Kindle Paperwhite e-reader

Amazon

Johnson, who explores locations like Bangkok, Thailand and Guanajuato, Mexico, said that she, along with many of our other travel experts, can't take flight without a Kindle or e-reader.

The Paperwhite — one of the more recent iterations of Amazon‘s Kindle e-reader – is thinner and lighter than other models, has a larger display and an adjustable warm light that is perfect for nighttime reading. Plus, the flush-front design and near 7-inch face reads just like real paper.

You can buy the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader from Amazon for around $140. 

A pair of Bose noise-cancelling headphones

Amazon

If earbuds aren’t your thing, Johnson loves her Bose over-the-ear headphones that offer 11 levels of active noise cancellation, crisp sound, touch-control earphones and an innovative microphone system that adapts to noisy environments so your voice is heard clearly on calls no matter where you are. The headset has also been designed with comfort in mind, with a lightweight headband and tilted ear cups.

You can buy the pair of Bose noise-cancelling headphones from Amazon for $379, or from Target for around $380. 

A travel pack of Clorox disinfecting wipes

Walmart

Johnson uses these convenient travel packs of Clorox wipes to disinfect her seat and tray table before sitting. These bleach-free wipes kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on surfaces as well as common allergens.

You can buy the travel pack of Clorox disinfecting wipes from Walmart for around $7, or the 24-pack from Amazon for around $17. 

A popular concentrated hand cream

Amazon

O'Keefe's Working Hands is a cult-favorite protective hand cream, used by Johnson for its ability to lock in moisture and soothe extremely dry, cracked hands.

You can buy the 3.4-ounce concentrated hand cream jar from Amazon for around $9, the 2.7-ounce jar from Target for around $9, or the 2.7-ounce jar from Walmart for around $7. 

A set of three contoured sleep masks

Amazon

When it comes to sleep masks, Sula prefers these light-blocking goggles that have a contoured cup design that won't disrupt your lashes or eye makeup. They also feature an elastic adjustable band and claim to be suitable even for side sleepers.

You can buy the set of three contoured sleep masks from Amazon for around $16. 

The second generation of Apple Airpods Pro

Amazon

According to Sula, her Airpods Pro with active noise cancellation are an absolute must for making sure she doesn't hear any crying babies or loud noises in flight.

Apple's second generation of these beloved Airpods offers active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to still simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs. Enjoy immersive sound with an EQ technology that automatically tunes music to your ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around you for a more immersive experience. You can also say “adios” to hard plastic pushed up against your ears thanks to the tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit — perfect for long wear during your flight.

You can buy the second generation of Apple Airpods Pro from Amazon for $229, or from Target for around $250. 

An oversized cotton and fleece hoodie

Adidas

"I always wear a hoodie because that way, if there's an extraordinary amount of light or noise, I wear my hoodie backwards with the hood over my face. This immediately makes me feel more zen," Sula said.

The All Szn hoodie by Adidas features a cozy oversized fit, a soft cotton outer and a plush fleece lining. There are 15 colors to choose from in sizes up to 2XL.

You can buy the oversized cotton and fleece hoodie from Adidas for $56. 

