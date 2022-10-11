We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. FYI, Amazon deals can sell out fast! Also, some products may not be on sale for the entire two-day event.
TikTok isn’t limited to silly dance routines and funny 30-second clips. It’s become a place where we can collectively “fan girl” over how great a product is and learn where to get it for ourselves.
Amazon’s surprise “Prime Early Access” sale is a mid-October dose of crazy product discounts that can be found sitewide, including sales on items that have become viral TikTok sensations for one reason or another. On Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12, you can skip the mindless scrolling through your #fyp and find cult-favorite lip masks that will help you get TikTok’s “gym lips” or an essential pair of noise-cancelling headphones to wear on your TikTok-approved “hot girl walk.”
You may even want to cook your way through Emily Mariko’s best loved recipes using her favorite kitchen gadgets or find the best skin care products to hop on the skin-cycling trend.
Amika dry shampoo (20% off)
Amika's talc-free dry shampoo uses rice starch to absorb excess oil, add volume to limp tresses and refresh hair between washes. It also contains sea buckthorn, an omega-rich superfruit that nourishes hair and promotes elasticity.
You can buy Amika dry shampoo from Amazon for around $21 (originally $26).
Cosori electric gooseneck kettle (19% off)
Using five precise temperature presets, this reviewer-loved electric kettle not only looks sleek, but boils water quickly without imparting any kind of taste. Made from food-grade stainless steel, the Cosori kettle keeps contents warm for up to an hour and its gooseneck spout promises a precise and balanced pour that won't splatter.
You can buy a Cosori electric gooseneck kettle from Amazon for around $56 (originally $70).
PMD Clean Pro silver facial cleansing device (40% off)
Skin care obsessives love the PMD Clean, a dermatologist-approved facial cleansing brush that uses 7,000 vibrations per minute to break down impurities while simultaneously massaging the skin and helping improve skin texture. In addition to an antimicrobial side with gentle silicone bristles, the opposite side of this Pro version comes plated with pure silver and an active warmth setting to assist with better product absorption and anti-bacterial benefits.
You can buy the PMD Clean Pro silver facial cleansing device from Amazon for around $119 (originally $199).
Bio Bidet toilet seat (70% off)
This adjustable heated bidet toilet seat by Bemis can do everything from nozzle oscillation, warm air drying, pulsating massage and multiple facing washes all using the attached side panel.
The seat is easy to install on your existing toilet and there's even a built-in deodorizer to get things smelling fresh.
You can buy a Bio Bidet toilet seat from Amazon for around $268 (originally $899).
Serta ThermaGel memory foam mattress topper, queen (30% off)
College students are talking about their #dormessentials and nearly every item on their lists is a memory foam mattress topper to comfy-fy hard dorm beds. Infused with breathable gel to provide a cool sleep surface, this memory foam mattress topper adapts and conforms to the individual contours of the body to provide enhanced support and comfort, whether you're sleeping on a dorm bed or not.
You can buy a Serta ThermaGel memory foam mattress topper, queen from Amazon for around $45 (originally $64).
CeraVe moisturizing cream and facial cleanser duo (22% off)
CeraVe's products have been obsessed over time and time again for their skin barrier-improving formulas and gentle effectiveness.
These top favorites contain the brand's signature ceramide-rich formula that mimic lipids in the skin to help reduce redness and irritation, as well as hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated.
You can buy CeraVe moisturizing cream and facial cleanser duo from Amazon for around $26 (originally $33).
Instant Pot cold brew coffee maker (33% off)
Make a fresh batch of cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with this instant brew pitcher from Instant Pot.
Crafting your own cold brew at home can be an overnight process, however this maker uses a proprietary flash-extract method that brews flavorful coffee (or iced tea) without the heat.
Choose from multiple custom strength settings and pop the pitcher in the dishwasher for easy cleanup when you're done.
You can buy an Instant Pot cold brew coffee maker from Amazon for around $80 (originally $100).
Amazon Basics expandable metal storage rack (15% off)
Arrange your closet, just like those satisfying organizational TikTok videos, with this highly-rated storage rack that expands up and down to fit your existing space.
It's made with durable steel and features 10 adjustable shelves and two hanging rods.
You can buy the Amazon Basics expandable metal storage rack from Amazon for around $98 (originally $117).
Contigo spill-proof tumbler (30% off)
Great for spill-prone kiddos or even clumsy adults, this BPA-free tumbler is becoming a godsend for parents and caretakers everywhere.
It has a spill-proof valve and a silicone-sealed straw to keep contents inside, even when turned upside down, and is also dishwasher-safe.
You can buy a Contigo spill-proof tumbler from Amazon for around $8 (originally $11).
Belkin portable power bank (20% off)
Compatible with a number of phone and tablet types including iPhone, Android and Galaxy, this compact power bank provides up to 140 hours of battery life for a smartphone and up to 38 hours for a tablet, per charge.
The dual USB-A ports also allow you to charge multiple devices at once.
You can buy a Belkin portable power bank from Amazon for around $40 (originally $50).
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones (51% off)
These high-performance wireless headphones, which come in seven sleek colors, are praised for their noise-canceling abilities that intuitively adapt to the external noise in your environment.
Although these over-the-ear phones are also Android compatible, they use an advanced Apple Bluetooth chip that allows for seamless switching between Apple devices and fewer connective dropouts.
You can buy the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones from Amazon for around $170 (originally $350).
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
Laneige's cult-favorite and intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask is adored for its cushiony formula and it's the perfect way to smooth parched, flaky lips.
It uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while you sleep, while a blend of shea and seed butters nourishes lips.
You can buy the Laneige lip sleeping mask from Amazon for around $17 (originally $24)
A 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase and mask (10% off)
Great for skin and hair health thanks to their anti-bacterial, hydrating and friction-free properties, this queen pillowcase and sleep mask set is made with 100% Mulberry silk and with a momme of 19, a recommended rating from The American Sleep Association.
This case is also double-sided, has a hidden zipper and comes in seven different colors.
You can buy a 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase and mask from Amazon for around $23 (originally $25).
Casper weighted blanket (41% off)
Casper is known for their innovative, cooling and comfortable mattress designs, however their uniquely huggable weighted blankets deserve some love, too.
Available in 10- to 20-pound weights and four colors, this blanket is made with a breathable cotton cover to circulate air away from the body and keep you cool.
You can buy the Casper weighted blanket from Amazon for around $99 (originally $169).
Dash egg bite maker (20% off)
Rapidly prepare fluffy and portable egg bites that reviewers say rival the ones from Starbucks with this compact appliance.
It features four easy-to-clean silicone egg molds and one larger egg mold for omelets or breakfast sandwiches.
You can buy the Dash egg bite maker from Amazon for around $24 (originally $30).
Revlon One-Step Volumizer brush Plus 2.0 (31% off)
Get salon-style blowouts in less time and with less damage to hair with the Revlon One Step airbrush that, if you don't already know by now, is a massive fan-favorite. Choose from four heat settings and enjoy shiny bouncy locks thanks to the ceramic plus titanium tourmaline barrel that helps protect hair against the effects of heat.
This newer version of the One-Step is more lightweight and has a smaller barrel for closer-to-the-root styling.
You can buy the Revlon One-Step Volumizer brush Plus 2.0 from Amazon for around $48 (originally $70).
Beetles gel nail polish starter kit (33% off)
Many TikTokers have been skipping the nail salon and opting for DIY gel manicures at home using this comprehensive kit.
It comes with a UV curing lamp, 12 gel polish colors, nail art designs, manicure tools and all the top coats and base coats needed for a lasting wear.
You can buy Beetles gel nail polish starter kit from Amazon for around $32 (originally $48).
SodaStream sparkling water maker bundle (37% off)
Make your own "spicy soda" and sparkling water at home with the energy-efficient SodaStream.
This bundle contains three BPA-free, reusable and dishwasher-safe bottles for your carbonated beverages, as well as two carbonation canisters. You also get two Bubly flavor drops in lime and blackberry.
You can buy the SodaStream sparkling water maker bundle from Amazon for around $100 (originally $160).
A three-pack of Essence Lash Princess mascara (20% off)
Now's your chance to stock up on the internet’s favorite mascara .
It's loved for its price, but also for its ability to deliver dramatic volume and sculpted length to even the smallest of lashes.
You can buy a three-pack of Essence Lash Princess mascara from Amazon for around $12 (originally $15).
Levoit mini aromatherapy air purifier (16% off)
Affordable and energy-efficient, the mini Levoit aromatherapy air purifier uses a three-stage HEPA filtration system to trap allergens, smoke and at least 99.97% of airborne particles from the air of a small-sized room.
Great for desktops or bedside tables, this purifier can also use essential oils to neutralize any musty smells or pet odors.
You can buy a Levoit mini aromatherapy air purifier from Amazon for around $42 (originally $50).
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer (32% off)
All the same power and versatility that you can expect from the traditional KitchenAid standing mixer is packed into this lighter and smaller 3.5-quart version.
It's compatible with attachments like the dough hook and pasta maker, and features 10 speeds for nearly all your baking, cooking and prepping tasks.
You can buy the Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer from Amazon for around $260 (originally $380).
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.