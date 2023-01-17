Meet The Affordable Sex Toys That You Can Get At Amazon And Target

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.



You may already have an idea in your mind of what a conventional sex shop looks like: a seedy storefront with red lighting and dusty shelves stocked with expensive, garishly-named products.

While there’s nothing wrong with these businesses or the people who frequent them, many traditional sex shops can feel intimidating for those new to the world of sex toys.

Mitch Orkis, co-founder of the queer-owned sex company Cake, created his brand to offer a more accessible shopping experience for sex-related products.

“The amount of content and education we put forward, the tone of voice we use and the shame-free aspect paired with the affordable price point really helps to make Cake accessible,” Orkis said. “We don’t think pleasure should be discriminatory or based on your income.”