The Products Doctors Used To Handle Their Menopause Symptoms

Menopause can take effect between the ages of 45 and 55, according to Dr. Kecia Gaither, a double board-certified OB-GYN based in New York. Perimenopause, the transitional period before menopause officially begins during which the release of eggs is still happening, can begin as early as someone’s 30s and 40s.

This permanent end of a menstrual cycle can create a lot of hormone shifts and lead to some pretty uncomfortable symptoms, which “can vary from person to person and can include mood changes, vaginal dryness, breast tenderness, and joint or muscles aches,” Gaither said.

There are also other potential side effects that Dr. Erum Ilyas, a board-certified dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group in Pennsylvania, said she has witnessed in her patients and has begun to experience herself.

Aside from the telltale signs of hot flashes and night sweats, Ilyas said symptoms can also present in the form of breakouts similar to rosacea and keratoderma climactericum, a condition that results in thickened soles of the feet or palms of the hands.

Whether you’re currently experiencing this normal biological adjustment or just want to be prepared for the future, these doctors gave some general product recommendations that may help you navigate both the physical and mental discomforts of menopause and perimenopause.

Keep scrolling to find more than just your typical personal fan (although those are definitely helpful) and see items that can help treat everything from hair loss to poor sleep.

