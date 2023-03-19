10 Reviewer-Approved Tools That Actually Remove Pet Hair From Your Stuff

These tools are no match for stubborn pet hair stuck on furniture, carpets or clothes.

By
Tessa Flores
by Tessa Flores

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Amazon

Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner, a pair of grooming gloves and the Chom Chom reusable lint roller.

After living with a long-haired Persian cat for several years, I succumbed to the idea that my clothing, furniture and just about every other surface in my home will always be coated in pet hair. However, the bevy of cleaning tools available online — created specifically for dealing with fur — has helped me realize that this is not actually the case.

Pet owners across the internet have sworn up and down that items like the Furemover carpet rake and the Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner have kept even the biggest hairballs (or their residue) at bay, all with surprisingly little effort — even in areas like cushion crevices, hardwood floors and rugs. 

I myself can attest to the strand-busting magic of the Chom Chom lint roller, which you can find in the list below, along with everything from hair-catching laundry balls to a hair-attracting stone

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

A pet hair-grabbing rubber rake

Amazon

This rubberized broom with telescoping handle captures deeply embedded hair and debris from carpets and hardwood floors so well that many reviewers were shocked at how much their vacuums were leaving behind. It also features a built-in squeegee that's great for cleaning shower walls, windows and tile. 

Promising Amazon review: "Used on my low pile rug for pet hair and it not only pulled up hair but dirt that my vacuum missed as well. Used on my hard flooring surfaces and loved how all the swept items/debris stayed together. Love love love! I’d highly recommend it to anyone but especially pet owners!" — Kindle customer

Promising Amazon review: "Picks up damn near everything on almost any surface and pulls more hair and fuzz off carpets than ANY vacuum. Nothing sticks and no fuzzy broom bottoms. The squeegee blade on the back side opens up all kinds of uses in large cleaning situations and cleanups. Cleaning it off is as simple as rinsing it off. We use it on hardwood, carpets/rugs, tile and even the dog beds." — Dannielle Price

You can buy the pet hair-grabbing rubber rake from Amazon or Chewy for around $17. 

A cordless pet hair buster

Amazon

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser is specially designed to tackle a variety of pet messes, especially hair, using triple-level filtration to help boost suction performance. This cord-free vacuum also comes with a set of attachments like a crevice tool and a no-tangle motorized brush tool meant for removing embedded pet hair and dirt. 

Promising Amazon review: "I have a Lab Retriever that sheds a lot. This vacuum has been a great tool for the house. I used to drag the big vacuum up and down the stairs. Having this vacuum has been a great time saver and not having to drag the big vacuum out every time I need to get up a small amount of something has been so great. If you have steps in your home that you have carpet on or step runners this is the tool you need. The vacuum has great suction power and with the power brush the pet hair comes right up. Also great on the furniture." — VA

You can buy the cordless pet hair buster from Amazon, Target, or Bissell for around $80. 

A pet hair-grabbing stone

Amazon

Made from 90% post-consumer recycled materials, this hypoallergenic and uniquely textured stone picks up hair from a variety of fabrics like clothing and carpets, all with very little time and effort.  

Promising Amazon review: "This stone works like magic! It looks and feels like it would be hard on fabric but it was completely fine on my white woven fabric couch. It pulled all of the little dogs hairs out with ease, hair rollers and other dog hair removal devices - even professional cleaning could not get out. I’m amazed! Highly recommend it!!" — Betsy

You can buy the pet hair-grabbing stone from Amazon, Chewy, or Walmart for around $12. 

A viral reusable lint roller

Amazon

The internet-famous Chom Chom, which has even made it into my own arsenal of favorite pet hair busters, uses a roller that features both a microfiber surface and a rubberized blade to attract and capture hair in the convenient receptacle. You just run it across furniture like you would a regular lint roller, then empty the bin once it's full. 

Promising Amazon review: "I do not leave many reviews, because honestly who has time for that lol. That being said, this is the best dog hair removal product that I have ever tried and I have tried SO many. Other rollers, scrapers, vacuums and vacuum attachments... They've worked to a point but either not worked super well or been frustrating and time consuming to use. I was pretty skeptical of this but decided to try it anyway and it works like a dream. I have a shepherd mix and another short haired dog and the amount of hair that gets on our furniture shortly after cleaning it has always been so frustrating. I got this in the mail today and tried it out and I only had to roll over the sofa cushions a couple of times before this thing picked up all of the hair. I am so excited to have this as it's going to make cleaning super fast and easy. I would definitely recommend for probably any kind of pet hair." — Jenrae93

You can buy the reusable lint roller from Amazon for around $30, or from Target for around $33. 

An extra-sticky disposable lint roller

Amazon

When you want something disposable, grab this classic lint roller by Scotch Brite that features 95 extra-sticky tearaway sheets that are perfect for picking up hair, crumbs and lint without damaging fabrics. 

Promising Amazon review: "I have 2 dogs (golden retriever and German shepherd) and 3 cats… as you can imagine I’m always covered in pet hair. I bought this to keep at my desk at work and it’s honestly one of the best lint rollers for pet hair I’ve tried. Even when it doesn’t feel that sticky anymore it still gets hair off. I’ve been us." — Jessie

You can buy the extra-sticky disposable lint roller from Amazon or Walmart for around $6, or from Target for $9. 

A 6-pack of hair-catching laundry balls

Amazon

Removing pet hair from clothes is a notoriously difficult task, and these reusable, static-reducing and all-natural wool dryer balls are meant to attract fur from clothes while also helping to speed up drying time. They claim to work on all kinds of fabrics including linen and cotton and won't irritate sensitive skin, unlike some fragranced dryer sheets.  

Promising Amazon review: "I have three Persians cats. Everything in my life is covered in cat hair!!! I wear a lot of gray and blacks or I did before the cats!! These balls are amazing..I could not believe my black pants are wearable again. I would recommend this product." — Charee Lorraine Lord

You can buy the 6-pack of hair-catching laundry balls from Amazon for around $17. 

A detailing tool

Amazon

This detailing tool is made with a flexible, grippy-textured blade that gathers hair as it's scraped along surfaces — especially the stubborn hair that clings to cushion seams and couch crevices. 

Promising Amazon review: "This is my dog’s favorite item I’ve ever ordered off of Amazon. She loves it because she’s now allowed back onto the couches. She had been banned from them because she sheds so much and the hair was impossible to get out of the cushions. I spent HOURS with the vacuum trying to get the hair out, with marginal success. This product had the entire couch done in 5 minutes and with amazing results!!! The tool is sturdy enough to get the job done but doesn’t harm the fabric. Don’t wait to buy this, you won’t regret it!" — pearotthd

You can buy the detailing tool from Amazon for around $15. 

A carpet and fabric scraper

Amazon

Infinitely reusable, this scraper tool features a multi-fabric edge that grabs even deeply embedded hairs from surfaces. While this works on a variety of materials, knitted fabrics is not one of them.

Promising Amazon review: "We have 3 cats. One is a long hair, one is a short hair, and the other is a beast of a Maine Coon. We also have two dense pile area rugs that no vacuum I've ever used can pull his angel hair out of. Well, let me tell you, this little tool is amazing. These rugs look like they're brand new again. The giant wads of fur that came out could build a bear. I could hardly believe my eyes but I'm very happy with the results! It's also fantastic on the cat trees and their beds. Simply amazing. I highly recommend this product." — BlackHeartNY

You can buy the carpet and fabric scraper from Amazon for around $24. 

A pair of pet hair-erasing grooming gloves

Amazon

Prevent or minimize shedding messes with these grooming mitts that can groom your pet and pick up hair from surfaces. Each rubber palm has flexible, massaging nodules that are great for capturing pet dander, loose hair and shedding undercoats so less fur ends up on your sofa. 

Promising Amazon review: "I have a Siamese cat that sheds like crazy. I received these today and immediately tried them. They pulled so much loose hair. My cat loves them because the nubby parts get down to get skin and scratch really well. You can select different sizes so they fit your hands really well, and the nitrile surface is flexible and comfortable. They aren't bulky or clumsy. They even worked for pulling the hair off my couch. And it's easy to pull the shed off the gloves. I will be using these daily!" — Fenry

You can buy the pair of pet hair-erasing grooming gloves from Amazon for around $25. 

An extremely popular portable carpet and upholstery cleaner

Amazon

Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has over 40,400 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. While it doesn't handle pet hair removal like the products above, it can help you get rid of that sticky grossness sometimes left by hairballs (and it definitely addresses so many other pet messes — you know the ones). The scrubbing stain tool has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.

Promising Amazon review: "Works great! I have two cats and wanted this to spot clean my carpeted rooms after hairball situations. I used a black light flashlight to find the spots and to verify that this thing did it’s job." — LisaDreams

Promising Amazon review: "My 1st one like this lasted about 13 years. I used it to pretty regularly to clean up pet accidents on carpet, especially when my little dog was much younger and accidents were more frequent. It also is great for cleaning up the residue from the cats fur balls/vomit on furniture; or, cleaning up occasional accidents from visiting pets and sticky fingers and spills made by kids. It is light weight and easy to carry and small enough to store just about anywhere. It does a great job pulling out excess water and cleaning products so the carpet dries quickly. I clean out my machine after every use, which is a very easy and quick process. After many years of use, it eventually wore out. I went online to see what else was out there but ended up buying another green machine. I was excited because the new machine has an attachment that allows me to flush the hose after each use, great feature." — Donna Jill Sowers

You can buy the portable carpet and upholstery cleaner from Amazon or Bissell for around $110. 

Skip to footer