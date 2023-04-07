These TikTok-Famous Lip Oils Are The Grown-Up Version Of Lip Gloss

The high-shine of a gloss, the nourishment of a balm and no unpleasant sticky texture in sight.

By
Tessa Flores
by Tessa Flores

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Sephora

Tower 28 Shine On lip jelly, the Dior Lip Glow oil, Ilia balmy gloss and Clarins' Lip Comfort hydrating oil.

The lip glosses of my youth — typically thick and formulated with sticky waxes — were absolute magnets for crumbs and hair and felt extremely gloopy on. Anyone who has worn a traditional lip gloss has most likely done so because of the high-shine pay off, not because the texture was particularly pleasant to wear. 

However, lip oils are here to give the coveted shine of regular gloss, without all that notorious stickiness. 

Like most viral beauty sensations, I first heard about lip oils on TikTok — particularly the famed Dior Lip Oil Glow, which gave users a shiny and healthy-looking pout. I initially imagined a product that would feel thin and slippery on my lips, but when I tried a few lip oils for myself, I was pleasantly surprised by how cushiony, soft and downright addictive they were to wear.

Lip oils combine the juicy and highly reflective finish of a gloss with the hydration and nourishing effects you might receive with a lip treatment, plus the comforting feeling of a balm. This means they can be great to wear on their own or even layered over your favorite lipstick.

Often lip oils are formulated with beneficial ingredients like antioxidant-rich vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, natural fruit extracts and, of course, a bevy of conditioning oils that leave lips genuinely soft. In some cases, you can even find  lip oil infused with SPF. 

If you’re interested in making the switch to lip oil, peruse the selection of shine-imparting products below that come in variety of shades, tints and price points.


A honey-infused lip oil

Gisou

The star ingredient of Gisou's golden-hued multitasking lip oil is vitamin-rich honey harvested from the founder’s own beehives. Aside from the antioxidant and healing qualities of honey, this oil also features a blend of hyaluronic acid and natural actives to plump, hydrate and protect lips.

You can buy the honey-infused lip oil from Gisou for $32. 

A clean high-shine lip jelly

Sephora

Another of my personal favorite of lip oils is Tower 28's high-shine lip jelly, which has a finish that really reminds me of those thick, ultra-reflective gel glosses from the '90s, but without the undesirable texture. Its formula consists of five nurturing oils like apricot kernel oil, raspberry seed oil and rosehip oil, which is rich in vitamins A and E to help protect skin against environmental stressors and promote cellular repair. The ShineOn jelly comes in 12 colors ranging in opacity from sheer to milky.

You can buy the clean high-shine lip jelly from Sephora or Tower 28 Beauty for $16. 

A thin, comforting lip oil

Sephora

Clarins Lip Comfort oil provides a super thin veil of hydrating shine that's the last thing from sticky, so if you don't like heavier balms, this one's for you. Formulated with 93 percent natural-origin ingredients, this lip oil contains jojoba, hazelnut and sweet briar rose, all oils great for nourishing and protecting lips and preventing dryness.

You can buy the Clarins Lip Comfort oil from Sephora, Amazon, or Ulta for $28. 

A conditioning cherry lip oil

Sephora

Fenty's take on lip oil promises to condition and strengthen dry lips by combining sweet cherry oil, which is rich in essential lipids and fatty acids, with jojoba and rosehip oils to soothe and bind moisture to lips. It leaves a clear and supremely juicy finish that is delightfully scented like cherries.

You can buy the conditioning cherry lip oil from Sephora or Fenty Beauty for $24. 

An SPF-infused lip oil

Ulta

This golden-tinted lip oil comes packed with nourishing camellia and hydrating jojoba oils as well as vitamin E to protect lips against environmental stressors. Most importantly, however, it contains SPF30 for broad spectrum sun protection.

You can buy the SPF-infused lip oil from Ulta or Sephora for $18. 

A cushiony lightweight lip oil

Ulta

Colour Pop's Lux lip oils were the first I ever tried and ultimately the reason I fell in love with this type of formulation. Available in four sheer shades, this lip oil has a unique gel-like texture that melts down to a lightweight and cushiony gloss that's incredibly comfortable and smooth to wear. It uses a blend of antioxidant-rich chamomile and calendula oils to help nourish lips and keep them feeling hydrated. Choose from four colors. 

You can buy the cushiony lightweight lip oil from Ulta for $10. 

A plumping wet lip oil

Sephora

This hybrid lip treatment oil from Kosas provides a juicy slick of color while also offering the potential plumping benefits of peptides, which are small proteins that can help increase collagen production and promote elasticity. This non-sticky, stay-wet formula also contains hyaluronic acid and evening primrose oil and comes in three neutral shades.

You can buy the plumping wet lip oil from Sephora or Kosas for $22. 

A shea butter-infused lip oil

Sephora

The Merit Shade Slick, which comes in eight different tints, contains an impressive and thoroughly nourishing union of oils to keep lips looking and feeling healthy. The formula involves rosehip oil, an omega blend to support healthy barrier function, conditioning shea butter, grapeseed oil and jojoba oil to help lock in moisture and prevent transepidermal water loss.

You can buy the shea butter-infused lip oil from Sephora or Merit for $24. 

A juicy lip glaze

iNN Beauty Project

The iNN Beauty Project lip glaze might just be the product that started the lip oil craze. The sheer juicy formula, which comes in several different tints and flavors, contains nourishing red root and jojoba oils, fermented pomegranate to gently exfoliate and keep lips flake-free, and a plant-based plumping complex to help lip lines look less exaggerated.

You can buy the juicy lip glaze from iNN Beauty Project, Sephora, or Credo Beauty for $17. 

The coveted Dior Lip Glow Oil

Sephora

One of the better known lip oils, Dior Lip Glow Oil is a luxury option that boasts a rich, balmy and pampering texture for lips. Available in eight high-shine tinted finishes, this lip oil is enriched with cherry oil to help protect lips from premature aging stressors and dryness.

You can buy the coveted Dior Lip Glow Oil from Sephora, Ulta, or Nordstrom for $40. 

A tinted glossy balm

Sephora

If you want a bit more pigment from your lip oil, try Ilia's natural and hydrating Balmy Gloss tinted lip oil, which I myself very much enjoy. Available in six flattering shades (I have "Saint", a beautiful terracotta orange) the texture feels super lightweight, cushiony and very much like a traditional lip balm. The formula contains everyone’s favorite hydrator, hyaluronic acid, as well as salicornia herbacea extract, another humectant, and meadowfoam seed oil., which helps support skin's natural barrier and helps lock in moisture.

You can buy the tinted glossy balm from Ilia for $26. 

An affordable squalane lip oil

Amazon

NYX may be best known for their adored and creamy Butter Lip Glosses, but their Fat Oil Lip Drip is also gaining some traction. This affordable and never-sticky formula uses vegan squalane, an oil known to increase hydration and impart a lasting and protective shine. There are eight tinted shades to choose from.

You can buy the squalane lip oil from Amazon, Target, or Ulta for around $9. 

A tinted Burt's Bees lip oil pen

Amazon

Available in six perfectly tinted shades, these preloaded pens by Burt's Bees contain a hydrating lip oil that's been formulated with 100% natural ingredients, including meadowfoam and coconut oils to help strengthen the lip's natural moisture barrier.

You can buy the tinted Burt's Bees lip oil pen from Amazon for around $7-$12. 

A handmade vitamin E lip oil

Etsy/Yinnabelle

Etsy might not be the first place you think of when it comes to lip oils, however, this sweet cream-scented one is a formulated by a star seller and has a five-star rating. It has a clear finish and contains tried and true hydrators like almond oil and cocoa butter, along with nourishing vitamin E.

You can buy the handmade vitamin E lip oil from Etsy for around $12. 

Topics in this article

