The Best Beauty Products That Make Amazing Stocking Stuffers

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

A Christmas stocking laden with all your favorite skin care treats and cosmetics is truly a dream come true for some of us beauty obsessives. I guess we can stop dreaming then, because many widely adored goodies actually come in mini and exclusive sizes that are perfect for stuffing into that old holiday sock.

That makes now the perfect opportunity to stock up on travel-friendly versions of products that you already love while trying things that you’ve always wanted to, without committing to the full sized product (and the full price).

In case you need some help gathering your stocking stuffer list of all things beauty, we pulled together some of the most talked-about products from skin care to hair care, like a limited edition Sunday Riley bestsellers duo and K18′s famed reparative leave-in hair mask. Happy stuffing!