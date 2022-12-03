The Best Beauty Products That Make Amazing Stocking Stuffers

Stuff-able, mini versions of your favorite perfumes, makeup, skin and hair care items from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Glow Recipe and more.

Charlotte Tilbury's mini Pillow Talk lipstick and liner, Faded dark spot serum by Topicals, mini Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum cream, Essence Princess Lash mascara, Urban Decay mini Naked eyeshadow palette and Supergoop's mini Glow Screen.

A Christmas stocking laden with all your favorite skin care treats and cosmetics is truly a dream come true for some of us beauty obsessives. I guess we can stop dreaming then, because many widely adored goodies actually come in mini and exclusive sizes that are perfect for stuffing into that old holiday sock.

That makes now the perfect opportunity to stock up on travel-friendly versions of products that you already love while trying things that you’ve always wanted to, without committing to the full sized product (and the full price).

In case you need some help gathering your stocking stuffer list of all things beauty, we pulled together some of the most talked-about products from skin care to hair care, like a limited edition Sunday Riley bestsellers duo and K18′s famed reparative leave-in hair mask. Happy stuffing!

A limited edition Laniege lip sleeping mask set

Sephora

Laneige's cult-favorite and intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask is adored for its cushiony formula and it's the perfect way to smooth parched, flaky lips. It uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while you sleep, while a blend of shea and seed butters nourishes lips. This Sephora-exclusive set contains one full size and two minis.


You can buy the Laneige lip sleeping mask set at Sephora for $32.

A limited edition skin plumping duo

Sephora

Packed to the brim with hydrating peptides, five multi-weight hyaluronic acids and the antioxidant wonders of plum, this set by Glow Recipe contains mini versions of their Plum Plump cream and serum. Each product is formulated to leave skin feeling hydrated, firmer and more nourished. 


You can buy the Glow Recipe skin plumping duo at Sephora for $20.

A Sephora collection mini brush set

Sephora

This set of essential brushes come with mini handles, making them a great option for travel or compact storage. It includes a foundation brush, concealer brush, shadow brush, and crease brush.


You can buy the mini brush set at Sephora for $20.

A color-correcting foundation with SPF protection

Sephora

Capable of making skin look absolutely flawless, this much loved neutral-finish cream hides imperfections without looking cake-y or unnatural in the slightest. Plus, the color-correcting formula is also infused with broad spectrum SPF50 and a whole slew of skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide.


You can buy the mini CC+ cream at Sephora for $17. 

An extremely popular salicylic acid toner

Sephora

Paula's Choice salicylic acid toning solution, now shrunk into stocking-friendly size, can dramatically help unclog pores, help smooth texture and sweep away dead skin cells. It's a great exfoliating option for sensitive skin because it contains antioxidant-dense green tea extract to reduce redness and sensitivity.


You can buy the Paula's Choice salicylic acid toner at Sephora for $13.

A 20-pack of de-puffing eye masks

Amazon

These popular jelly eye masks are infused with 24 karat gold, collagen, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and more to help hydrate skin, de-puff eyes, minimize the appearance of fine lines and brighten skin tone.


You can buy the eye masks from Amazon for around $20.

A rollerball of Daisy by Marc Jacobs perfume

Sephora

Full of fresh and fruity floral notes, this portable rollerball tube allows you to reapply the much-loved Daisy fragrance by Marc Jacobs no matter where you are. 


You can buy the Marc Jacob fragrance from Sephora for $31.

A mini cheek and lip duo by Nars

Ulta

In the shade Summer Orgasm, a version of Nars' most iconic pink hue, this set includes a shimmer-finish blush and Afterglow lip balm, which leaves the perfect wash of peachy-pink color as well as a shiny, supple finish.


You can buy the Nars mini cheek and lip duo from Ulta for $24.

A Benefit Cosmetics bestsellers holiday set

Sephora

Packaged in a cute holiday tin, this kit features mini versions of three bestselling items from the makeup line: Porefessional pore concealing primer, Badgal Bang volumizing mascara and their clear 24-HR brow setting gel that keeps brow hairs in place all day.


You can buy the holiday set from Benefit at Sephora for $20.

A famed hair-repairing shampoo and conditioner duo

Sephora

Olaplex's hair-repairing formulas are known for their claim to address cuticle damage, unruliness and frizz by re-linking broken bonds within the strand.


You can buy Olaplex's mini shampoo and mini conditioner at Sephora for $15 each.

A travel set of CeraVe's bestsellers

Amazon

CeraVe's products have been obsessed over time and time again for their skin barrier-improving formulas and gentle effectiveness. These top favorites contain the brand's signature ceramide-rich formula that mimic lipids in the skin to help reduce redness and irritation, as well as hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated.


You can buy the CeraVe travel set from Amazon for around $40.

A transformative skin care duo from Sunday Riley

Ulta

Two of Sunday Riley's bestselling and clinically formulated products come packaged in a mini kit, perfect for travel. The Luna sleeping oil delivers a powerful punch of non-sensitizing retinoids while the Good Genes lactic acid serum helps to resurface, brighten and even skin tone by eliminating dead skin cells and excess sebum.


You can buy the Sunday Riley mini kit from Ulta for $28.

An mini eyeshadow palette with neutral shades

Sephora

The universally flattering and versatile neutrals available in this Naked eyeshadow palette by Urban Decay have been sized down into this mini gift-able compact. The palette features a mix of buttery whipped mattes and high-shine shimmer shadows, each with long-wearing color payoff.


You can buy the Urban Decay eyeshadow set from Sephora for $29.

A leave-in molecular repair hair mask

Sephora

This fan-favorite treatment claims to clinically reverse hair damage from heat styling, bleaching and color treatments using a patented peptide formula, restoring bounce and shine for all hair types. 


You can buy the K18 hair mask from Sephora for $29.

A multi-purpose dark circle-erasing concealer

Amazon

This bestselling concealer really has a way of providing comfortable and cushiony coverage under the eyes without looking cakey or creasing. The flexible and hydrating formula is infused with goji berry extract to brighten skin, color correct blemishes and camouflage fine lines.


You can buy the Maybelline concealer from Amazon for around $8. 

A mini perfume sampler set by Valentino

Sephora

Two of Valentino's iconic fragrances come in deluxe mini sizes so you can sample the sultry vanilla and jasmine scent of Born in Roma and the feminine floral notes of Voce Viva.


You can buy the Valentino perfume sampler set from Sephora for $35.

A brightening and dark-spot reducing serum

Sephora

An essential for those that deal with post-acne scars, uneven skin texture and hyperpigmentation, this adored cream-like serum comes in a cute travel-sized tube. A blend of azelaic and tranexamic acids helps to brighten and resurface skin while the hero ingredient, niacinamide, targets discoloration.


You can buy the Topicals brightening serum from Sephora for $18.

A tiny travel-sized straightener

Ulta

Great for detailing or bangs styling, this Nanoblack flat iron by Kristen Ess is small yet mighty. Soft heat technology and negative ions help hair stay smooth, and a rounded body design makes it easier to create polished curls and bouncy flips.


You can buy the Nanoblack flat iron from Ulta for $42.

A sweet-smelling body cream infused with a skin-firming extract

Sephora

Laced with a long-lasting, perfectly sweet-smelling scent, this cult-adored cream is available in a mini-sized tub. The luxurious formula is packed with butters and oils to help improve skin's elasticity and deeply condition, as well as antioxidants to protect skin from environmental stressors.


You can buy the Sol de Janeiro body cream from Sephora for $22.

A broad spectrum SPF that leaves a glowy finish

Sephora

The Supergoop Glow Screen is the most luminous way to shield your skin from the sun and prevent premature aging and is, in my opinion, one product that is worth all the hype in the world. The glow-imparting formula is moisturizing and contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to keep the skin hydrated and balanced. SPF 40 is enough for the sun and environmental stressors, while also helping to prevent blue light damage to the skin.


You can buy the 0.68-ounce Supergoop sunscreen from Sephora for $20. You can get the 0.5-ounce version from Ulta for $17. 

A cult-favorite mascara

Amazon

It's hard to say whether Essence's Princess Lash mascara got its over 200,000 five-star Amazon ratings for its incredible price point or crowd-pleasing performance, but either way, it's the perfect item to slip into a stocking. The all-day, flake-free formula is cruelty-free and promises to dramatically lengthen and volumize even the shortest of lashes.


You can buy the Essence mascara from Amazon for around $5. 

Charlotte Tilbury's mini Pillow Talk set

Sephora

To know Charlotte Tilbury is to love the brand's bestselling lipstick and liner in Pillow Talk, a universally flattering mauve-pink shade. This 2-piece set includes a mini matte finish lipstick, which has also been boosted with orchid extract to smooth and condition the lips, and a mini matching lip liner.  


You can buy the Charlotte Tilbury mini Pillow Talk set from Sephora for $25.

