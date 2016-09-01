BuzzFeed News

news

You'll Relate So Hard To This Girl's Reaction To Her First Day Of School

Preschool is the pits.

By Terri Pous

Posted on September 1, 2016, at 2:11 p.m. ET

Listen, we all know there are pretty much only two ways you can feel about the first day of school.

But did you know it's also possible to feel both of those things in the same day? Franky Meyer is living proof.

ICYMI, here's 5-year-old Meyer, dressed to the nines and with the smile of someone who loves the magical playland that is preschool, in the morning.

"She was really excited to start school, and very excited to ride the bus," her mother, Kelly O'Brien, told BuzzFeed News.
"She was really excited to start school, and very excited to ride the bus," her mother, Kelly O'Brien, told BuzzFeed News.

And here's Meyer after school, looking like she's seen some heavy shit in those cubbies that she never wants to speak of again.

Meyer's mother and stepmother captured her priceless before-and-after faces at the beginning and end of her first day of preschool last year.

Meyer starts kindergarten on Tuesday, her mom said.

O'Brien shared the photos to Reddit on Wednesday after she remembered how much they made her laugh at this time a year ago.

It's nothing short of amazing, and based on the comments on the photos on Reddit, everyone agrees.

People also noticed that in the second picture, Meyer's jacket and bow are missing, which might've contributed to her look of dismay — but O'Brien clarified that they were just in her backpack.

Another thing O'Brien cleared up? Meyer actually had a great day at school, despite what the picture shows.

"She was actually happy getting off the bus, the camera just happened to catch her face in the perfect expression, and I've been laughing about it for the last year," she said. "She has some of the best facial expressions, especially if you catch her off guard."
"She was actually happy getting off the bus, the camera just happened to catch her face in the perfect expression, and I've been laughing about it for the last year," she said. "She has some of the best facial expressions, especially if you catch her off guard."

"She absolutely loved school, and that day she was really excited to tell us what she did and about the friends she made," O'Brien added.

"She's excited about going back, too. She starts kindergarten on Tuesday, and she's really excited to see her friends and meet new friends," she added.
"She's excited about going back, too. She starts kindergarten on Tuesday, and she's really excited to see her friends and meet new friends," she added.

So even though her disappointment and fear weren't real, her expression was, and for that, we say thank you, Franky.

