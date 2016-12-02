BuzzFeed News

People Are Crushing Apples With Their Bare Hands Because Of This UFC Fighter

#SuperSageAppleChallenge has me worried for everyone's palms.

By Terri Pous

Headshot of Terri Pous

Terri Pous

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on December 2, 2016, at 5:55 p.m. ET

This is Sage Northcutt. As you might guess from his ripped physique, he's a UFC fighter.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

As you might not guess, he really likes crushing apples and ripping them in half with his bare hands, and he's not afraid to show it.

Sage Northcutt @sagenorthcutt

Look at that carnage.

Twitter: @sagenorthcutt

Northcutt even crushed an apple for Chrissy Teigen's birthday — which she loved, by the way — and now, he wants all of us to get in on it, too.

Sage Northcutt @sagenorthcutt

Northcutt has been encouraging fans to share videos of their apple destruction with #SuperSageAppleChallenge, and amazingly, even non-MMA masters have been showing off the fruits of their labor.

Jacob Peterson @themmajunkie

Hopefully, he still has nerve endings in his palms.

This woman succeeded, and ravaged an apple right in front of its family.

NDTitanLady Natalie @NinjaNatalieD

And this guy crushed dem apples with just one hand.

Reece Balmer @ReeceBalmer

Not everyone has palms of steel, though. This woman tried mightily to rip her apple in half, to no avail.

megan @ceganmollins

The feats of strength have caused some concern, particularly over the blatant waste of produce.

Krihstin Zink @AuthorKZink

While it's unclear what apples have ever done to Northcutt to deserve this, he's pushing on with his challenge full steam ahead — and promising to send autographed pictures to some of his favorite submissions.

Twitter: @Golden1Center
