17 Completely Mind-Blowing Facts About Outer Space

The universe is way beyond the Milky Way galaxy, because it's...everything. It can be hard to estimate how many stars are out there because we don't know how big the universe is, but scientists estimate that the number hovers around 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 stars, or a septillion. That's massive, especially compared to the seven quintillion, five hundred quadrillion grains of sand on Earth.