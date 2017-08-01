17 Completely Mind-Blowing Facts About Outer Space
Eclipses are basically cosmological miracles.
1. We're able to have solar eclipses because the sun is exactly 400 times the size of the moon, but the moon is 400 times closer to Earth.
2. The sun makes up more than 99% of the solar system's mass.
3. And if the sun were the size of a typical front door, Earth would be the size of a nickel.
4. There's an asteroid that has rings, like Saturn.
5. There's also a planet made of diamonds that's two times the size of Earth.
6. And it rains diamonds on Jupiter and Saturn.
7. Oh, and there's another planet where it rains glass sideways.
8. All of space is almost completely silent.
9. One of Saturn's moons is walnut-shaped because it's absorbed some of Saturn's rings.
10. The largest asteroid in the solar system is a whopping 329 miles in diameter.
11. All of the planets in the solar system could fit between the Earth and the moon.
12. Mars is inhabited solely by robots.
13. There are more trees on Earth than stars in the Milky Way.
14. But there are way more stars in the universe than grains of sand on Earth.
15. Olympus Mons on Mars is so large at its base that an observer on its peak wouldn't know they were standing on a mountain because its slope would be obscured by the curvature of the planet itself.
16. A day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus.
17. The bootprints from the moon landing will probably still be there millions of years from now.
