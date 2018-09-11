This Woman Says She Was Fired For Trying To Fight Corruption In Her Government

Olena Tregub moved back to Ukraine from the US to try to reform her native country. Instead, she found herself shown the door.

Alexander Lobanov

KIEV — When Olena Tregub left Washington, DC, for her native Ukraine in 2015, she hoped to help turn the country’s moribund economy around. Three years later, she finds herself suing the Ministry of Economy and Trade after she claims she was illegally fired for trying to rid it of corruption and financial mismanagement. “When the revolution happened, for me, it was a very special moment because I felt I wasn’t doing enough for my country,” Tregub, 35, told BuzzFeed News over dinner at a café in downtown Kiev in July. “I was raised and educated in Ukraine and I felt that I just can’t go on in my career outside of Ukraine without trying to contribute to change inside my country because I felt people like me should take ownership over how our country develops.” Activists were optimistic that the Maidan protests, which sparked Ukraine’s second revolution in a little over a decade, would finally soften the country’s notoriously corrupt culture. Their goal: Slowly fill the government with reform-minded young people like Tregub and finally set the central government on the right path. Washington has spent millions of dollars aiding Ukraine since 2015, with the State Department under President Donald Trump planning on sending more than $200 million to Ukraine in 2019. But the US has grown frustrated with Kiev’s seeming inability to curb corruption. Since 2015, the government loses $4.8 billion a year from corruption in customs service alone, according to a report by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. Last year, Transparency International ranked Ukraine at number 130 out of the 180 countries in its annual Corruption Perceptions Index. President Petro Poroshenko’s government has meanwhile been criticized for not having former activists’ backs. Tregub’s story is a more recent example of one of those reformers who felt distinctly unsupported during her time in government. In January of 2015, Tregub was living in Washington, working as a journalist for the Kyiv Post while also running an education exchange business. Her life was upended, though, when she got a Facebook message from a member of then-economic minister Aivaras Abromavičius’s team asking if she’d consider moving to Ukraine and joining them. After a few Facebook chats and an interview at the ministry in Kiev a month later, Tregub was hired in February as a senior aide, and, after a three-month clearance process, was appointed director of foreign aid and grants, managing a $10 billion portfolio. But, Tregub says, her two-and-a-half-year stint in the Ministry of Economy and Development was filled with career civil service officials thwarting her efforts for transparency, discouraging her from investigating possible cases of financial malfeasance, and ultimately liquidating her department in 2017 — a move she interprets was an indirect way of firing her for her reform efforts, according to a lawsuit she filed against the ministry this year for wrongful dismissal. Three of Tregub’s former coworkers backed her claims when contacted by BuzzFeed News.

Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty Images Then-Ukrainian Economy and Trade minister Aivaras Abromavičius in 2014.

In a lengthy statement to BuzzFeed News, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade rejected Tregub’s claims, charging that her accomplishments were “rather mediocre” and that “her behaviour frequently caused incidents with colleagues and other ministries,” accusations that Tregub strongly denies. During her first months, Tregub says, she had a few successes in getting officials removed for conflicts of interest. But soon, various officials connected to one high-profile firing inside the ministry asked her not to file any official reports about the case — sometimes, she said, these officials would stop her in a corridor of the ministry or near her office. She always refused. Tregub said her boss, Abromavičius, supported her and advised her to never meet with any of the officials who approached her without a colleague from the department, something she says frustrated them. Tregub also alleges that days after her appointment, two units within the government conspired to shift her powers to control loans and grants to other ministries without informing her superiors. In the middle of all of this, she launched an open portal that showed how every dollar was being spent of the loans and grants she controlled, something she says also irked the less reform-minded civil servants. Ten months after Tregub was officially appointed as a department director, Abromavičius and other members of his team resigned. “We always faced obstacles because [of] the old system. The vested interests did not always appreciate the speed that we proposed,” Abromavičius told BuzzFeed News in an email. “I was pressured into appointing people to key positions that would have rolled our efforts back (at best) and would have discredited myself, my team and all the reformers in the government. I could not agree to this sort of pressure.” Tregub said Abromavičius’s replacement did little to address the corruption at the ministry. A former senior ministry official whom Abromavičius hired, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals from officials still working in government, backed some of Tregub’s descriptions of the work environment, including having to take a trusted colleague to meetings with the “Soviet-types” in case they tried to bribe or pressure them out of doing their reform work. During the year-and-a-half Abromavičius worked at the ministry, he said, his team fired 50% of the staff and replaced them with people who had no government experience but were Western-educated. The new hires were immediately confronted with fierce resistance. In one case, the senior official said, a department head the ministry wanted to replace — who had admitted to the senior official that he had stolen $20 million a year from the budget and shared it with his colleagues and others — didn’t feel threatened by the investigators. In fact, the people under investigation were more likely to be the ones doing the threatening. “I can do whatever I want with you,” was the department head’s response, the senior official said.

Genya Savilov / AFP / Getty Images Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko delivers a speech during a military parade in Kiev to celebrate Independence Day.