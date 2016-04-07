BuzzFeed News

What Happens When You Try To Follow "The Rules™" In Real Life?

What Happens When You Try To Follow "The Rules™" In Real Life?

Melissa Broder actually tried the relationship advice from The Rules™: Time-tested Secrets for Capturing the Heart of Mr. Right.

By The Tell Show

Posted on April 7, 2016, at 4:58 p.m. ET

Melissa Broder is a poet, essayist, and the very funny person behind the @SoSadToday Twitter account.

Her collection of essays, So Sad Today, is out now.

On a recent episode of BuzzFeed's podcast The Tell Show, she told a story about following the relationship advice in the book The Rules™: Time-tested Secrets for Capturing the Heart of Mr. Right.

Courtesy of Melissa Broder
The self-help book cautions women to "Let him take the lead" and "Be honest, but mysterious".

His name was DJ Passionate, and it did not go well.

"It's sort of like 'How To Keep A Bro'," says Broder. "And it's the antithesis of any way that I ever approach a relationship.…I'm very, like, lets talk about our feelings for 48 hours before we've even met."
Boiler Room / Via brkwydln.tumblr.com

"It's sort of like 'How To Keep A Bro'," says Broder. "And it's the antithesis of any way that I ever approach a relationship.…I'm very, like, lets talk about our feelings for 48 hours before we've even met."

FTP / Getty Images

