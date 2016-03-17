BuzzFeed News

Lena Waithe Is Giving Us All Relationship Goals

The Master of None star tells a story about moving to L.A., coming out and her changing relationship with her mom.

By The Tell Show

Headshot of The Tell Show

The Tell Show

Posted on March 17, 2016, at 12:13 p.m. ET

Lena Waithe is an actor, writer, producer and all-around wonderful human being.

Instagram: @hillmangrad

She played Denise, everyone's favorite character on Master of None.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

On a recent episode of BuzzFeed's podcast The Tell Show, she shared a story she hasn't told publicly before...

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

...about moving from Chicago to L.A. and coming out to her mom, sister and friends.

She schooled host Isaac Fitzgerald on the merits of a good love letter...

&quot;Here&#x27;s the deal,&quot; she says. &quot;It&#x27;s an easy way to get a little romance out there.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix / Via BuzzFeed.com

"Here's the deal," she says. "It's an easy way to get a little romance out there."

Gave us all relationship goals...

facebook.com

And answered the three questions we ask every guest on The Tell Show.

Instagram: @hillmangrad

What was your last kiss like? When was the last time you cried? What's wrong with you?

For the full interview, listen here or subscribe to The Tell Show on iTunes...

Because season 2 of Master of None can't come soon enough.

Lily Lawrence / Getty Images
