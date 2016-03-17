Lena Waithe Is Giving Us All Relationship Goals
The Master of None star tells a story about moving to L.A., coming out and her changing relationship with her mom.
Lena Waithe is an actor, writer, producer and all-around wonderful human being.
She played Denise, everyone's favorite character on Master of None.
On a recent episode of BuzzFeed's podcast The Tell Show, she shared a story she hasn't told publicly before...
...about moving from Chicago to L.A. and coming out to her mom, sister and friends.
She schooled host Isaac Fitzgerald on the merits of a good love letter...
ADVERTISEMENT
Gave us all relationship goals...
And answered the three questions we ask every guest on The Tell Show.
For the full interview, listen here or subscribe to The Tell Show on iTunes...
Because season 2 of Master of None can't come soon enough.
-
Contact The Tell Show at None.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.