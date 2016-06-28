WHO Doesn't See Zika As Risk For Olympics But Golfers Are Skipping Anyway

Five golf stars have stated that due to fear of contracting the disease, they will not participate in the Rio games.

The other golfers who have dropped out claiming fear of contracting the virus are Marc Leishman of Australia and Charl Schwartzel of South Africa. Schwartzel said he wants to have more children and fears the effects of the virus. Other golfers have withdrawn from participation in the Games, but did not mention Zika.

According to the latest Ministry of Health report, this year there have been reported 138,100 cases of fever caused by Zika virus. Of these, 38,100 were in Rio de Janeiro.

To see if the argument golfers makes sense, BuzzFeed Brazil contacted the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), an agency that works with the World Health Organization (WHO).



According to the organization, the recommendation to avoid Brazil is only for pregnant women. In Brazil, there were 1,600 cases of microencephaly since the outbreak began last year.