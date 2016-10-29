BuzzFeed News

Trump Supporters Spar With Opponents In Brazil

About 50 people came to the event, which ended with supporters and opponents spewing insults back and forth.

By Tatiana Farah

Headshot of Tatiana Farah

Tatiana Farah

Repórter do BuzzFeed Brasil

Posted on October 29, 2016, at 6:37 p.m. ET

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump received unexpected support at an event in Brazil on Saturday, before anti-Trump protesters clashed with the group.

Sarah Rice / Getty Images

About 50 people gathered on Paulista Avenue in São Paulo to show support for Trump.

Tatiana Farah / BuzzFeed Brasil
The organizer was 26-year-old lawyer Leandro Mohallem. He believes that supporting Trump is necessary for the US to prevent the election of Hillary Clinton, whom he sees as the "American Dilma" — referring to Dilma Vana Rousseff, Brazil’s first female president who was eventually impeached.

He made a short speech in English and ended with an enthusiastic "Make America great again," and the crowd chanted, "Trump! Trump! Trump!"

Right-wing activists sang in support of the Republican:

Some Trump supporters had demonstrated in favor of Dilma's impeachment. This is the case of Rodrigo Ikezili, who makes a living making homemade pizza. He referred to Clinton as a communist.

Later, a group that calls itself Ação Antifascista (Action Antifascist) showed up to challenge the Trump fans. After a confrontation, police detained three people from the group.

Nelson Almeida / AFP / Getty Images

One of those arrested was taken down by eight officers.

Roberto Antonio, 28, took a baton blow to the head. He denied intention to provoke conflict and said he did not expect the "ideological confrontation" to have ended in a brawl.

Police later formed a cordon separating the Trump supporters on the sidewalk from the anti-Trump protesters on the avenue.

Paulo Whitaker / Reuters
The two sides then provoked each other, shouting and telling each other to go "take a bath" or "study."

Tatiana Farah / BuzzFeed Brasil


