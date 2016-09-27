BuzzFeed News

People Are Moved By This Young Girl's Tearful Speech About Police Shootings

"It's a shame that our mothers and fathers are killed and we can't even see them anymore."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on September 27, 2016, at 2:28 p.m. ET

Zianna Oliphant, a young girl from Charlotte, wept as she addressed elected officials about their response to police shootings at a city council meeting on Monday.

Emotions ran high at the Charlotte City Council with more than 50 people expressing their anger and concerns in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, with many calling for officials to be held accountable.

Protesters at the packed meeting chanted "Black Lives Matter," "No justice, no peace" and the names of black men fatally shot by police. Many also demanded the resignations of Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Police Chief Kerr Putney.

"It's a shame that our fathers and mothers are killed and we can't even see them anymore," Oliphant said through tears.

"I've been born and raised in Charlotte and I've never felt this way until now," she said. "And I can't stand how we're treated. It's a shame that our fathers and mothers are killed and we can't even see them anymore."

"It's a shame that we have to go to the graveyard and bury them," the young girl said.

"And we have tears. And we shouldn't have tears. We need our mothers and fathers to be by our side," she said.

"We shouldn't have to protest because y'all are treating us wrong," she told city leaders. "We do this because we need to and have rights."

Oliphant's moving plea brought many in the chamber to tears.

Other children also gave emotional speeches, including this boy who said, "Every morning when I wake up I'm scared that I won't grow up to be black man."

And this young girl who said, "I'm tried of getting scared when my dad's driving in the street when I see a police car get behind him."

Oliphant's tearful speech was shared widely on social media, with many applauding her for sending a powerful message to officials in Charlotte.

