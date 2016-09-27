People Are Moved By This Young Girl's Tearful Speech About Police Shootings

Emotions ran high at the Charlotte City Council with more than 50 people expressing their anger and concerns in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, with many calling for officials to be held accountable.

Protesters at the packed meeting chanted "Black Lives Matter," "No justice, no peace" and the names of black men fatally shot by police. Many also demanded the resignations of Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Police Chief Kerr Putney.