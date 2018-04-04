Nasim Aghdam Opened Fire On YouTube Because She Was "Upset" With Its Policies And Practices

Police said Nasim Aghdam visited a gun range the morning before she opened fire at the YouTube headquarters in California.

Police on Wednesday said Nasim Najafi Aghdam opened fire at YouTube's California headquarters because she was "upset" with the company's policies and practices.



Aghdam, 38, injured three people Tuesday inside a courtyard area of YouTube's San Bruno, California, campus before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"At this point in the investigation, it is believed that the suspect was upset with policies and practices of YouTube," San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said. "This appears to be the motive for this incident."



Police said they did not have evidence linking Aghdam to any specific individuals at the scene.



A spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said Wednesday that two of the victims were released from the hospital. The third, a man in his 30s, remained in serious condition.

Aghdam visited a local gun range the morning before the shooting, authorities said, and legally possessed the Smith & Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that she used in the shooting.

At Jackson Arms, a gun range less than three miles from YouTube's San Bruno campus in South San Francisco , two plainclothes men who said they were from the San Bruno Police Department entered the shop before it opened at 11 a.m. local time, but did not say why. A uniformed San Bruno police officer later joined them. Upon leaving about two hours later, all three officers declined to answer any questions but did not deny this was the location the shooter had visited.

Jason Remolona, the owner of Jackson Arms, directed all inquiries to San Bruno PD. When asked, he would not say if Aghdam had visited his company. A worker, Pablo Matos, told reporters that Aghdam was not there and that he had checked the company’s visitor logs for her sign-in after seeing her name in the news. He refused to let reporters see the company’s security footage.

But Jose Villaluna, who rented storage space in front of the gun range, told BuzzFeed News that other employees had suggested to him that the shooter did visit the establishment. “They might have seen her yesterday,” he said.

Aghdam parked her vehicle at the back of a neighboring business and accessed YouTube's campus via a parking garage where pedestrian doors led to open areas on the grounds. She remained in the open courtyard and opened fire. Police are not aware if she had confrontations with anyone at the scene.

"Thanks to the security protections in place, she never entered the building itself," YouTube said in a statement Wednesday.



The company added that it would be increasing security at all of its offices worldwide "to make them more secure not only in the near term, but long-term."

Authorities have seized her car and are in the process of executing search warrants at two houses in Southern California that are believed to be associated with Aghdam.

Investigators are also working to gain access to, and to review, all social media posts related to Aghdam to "further comprehend" her motive, police said.

Aghdam had several YouTube channels on which she frequently posted about animal rights and veganism. She alleged that YouTube was discriminating against her and filtering her videos.