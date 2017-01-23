A Woman Was Kicked Off A Flight For Insulting A Pro-Trump Passenger

The Trump supporter, Scott Kotesky, recorded part of the incident that took place on a flight from Baltimore to Seattle. He posted the video on Facebook, where it has received more than 3 million views as of Monday, Jan. 23.

When asked if the woman was kicked off the flight because she berated a passenger for being a Trump supporter, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said, "That is correct."

"We can confirm that a disruptive passenger was removed from flight 761 from Baltimore to Seattle prior to departure," Alaska Airlines said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

"The female passenger was insulting passengers in the boarding area and then onboard the aircraft. Several passengers expressed concerns about her behavior. We stand by our employees’ decision to remove the disruptive passenger," the statement said.

According to Kotesky's Facebook post, the woman asked him if he was there to celebrate or protest Trump's inauguration as he was taking his seat.

Kotesky claimed he told her, "I came here to celebrate democracy ma'am."

The video showed Kotesky telling the flight attendant that the woman next to him "called me names and insulted me just for sitting down on this seat saying that I came here to celebrate today."

The woman told the attendant that she wanted Kotesky to change his seat, to which the attendant replied, "You don't have that right."