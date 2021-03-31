A 61-Year-Old Man Broke Down In Court After Watching Video Of Himself Telling George Floyd To Comply With Police

Witness Charles McMillian becomes emotional while testifying during Derek Chauvin's murder trial on March 31, 2021.

Charles McMillian, a 61-year-old Black man, broke down in court after watching a video of himself witnessing George Floyd yelling, "I can't breathe" and calling for his mother during his arrest last May.



McMillian sobbed while testifying for the prosecution during former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial on Wednesday, prompting the judge to call for a 10-minute break.

The emotional moment in court took place when the prosecution played a video of McMillian pleading with Floyd to comply with the police officers and to get in the squad car.

The video was juxtaposed with body camera footage showing Floyd handcuffed and struggling with the officers while yelling that he couldn't breathe.

On the video, McMillian is heard repeatedly telling Floyd to get up off the ground and get in the police vehicle, saying, "You can't win, man."

When asked what he meant, McMillian told the court, "Once... the cops on you, you can't win. Just cooperate, get in the car, go with them, and you can win."



McMillian testified that he heard Floyd telling him, "I can't."