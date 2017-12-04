Masked White Supremacists Gave The Nazi Salute At A Texas School

In a message to the school, President R. Gerald Turner said that the signs were not authorized by SMU and had been removed.

Campus police asked for the public's help in identifying five persons of interest who were seen leaving a pickup truck at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night near campus, while two of the men were seen carrying a banner on Sunday night.

"While SMU strongly supports freedom of speech and expression, the outside group featured on these signs promotes an abhorrent message that is opposite to SMU values," Turner said.