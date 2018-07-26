Was Trump Able To Dodge Reporters' Questions Because Of Nonexistent Fog?

NWS

"It wasn't really dense fog. It was only 5 miles visibility," the NWS spokesperson said.

He said the fog only showed up for "around 30 minutes" and that it was "pretty much clear by 7 a.m. ET."

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said she did not know for certain if there were any flight restrictions due to weather conditions.

She added, “I’m sitting right here in DC. It looks pretty sunny to me.”