People Are Obsessed With The Tea Hillary Clinton Spilled In Her New Book
"Ted Cruz is the only man in politics wishing we were talking about Hillary Clinton's book."
Hillary Clinton's book — "What Happened" — on the 2016 presidential campaign was released Tuesday to much anticipation.
The book promises to reveal Clinton's "intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules." PHEW.
So naturally people were excited to read it, and those who did, had some ~ thoughts ~.
Some were thrilled about all the tea Clinton was spilling in her book.
Like the time she mistook former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz for former White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus.
And when she dragged former Democratic senator and presidential candidate John Edwards for calling her weak.
She also took on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, describing him in less than flattering terms.
Some people got so carried away by the tea spillage, they even believed this violent parody of the book.
Some appreciated the pop culture references Clinton threw in.
Others not so much.
Not everyone was delighted by the book.
Except perhaps Ted Cruz, whose Twitter account mysteriously liked a porn video on social media platform on the eve of Clinton's book release.
Some critics picked on the book's cover design.
This Trump supporter made his own version of the book.
People's reactions to her book were reminiscent of reactions to her candidacy, one person observed.
But whatever the reaction, people could not stop talking about it.
