BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Obsessed With The Tea Hillary Clinton Spilled In Her New Book

news

People Are Obsessed With The Tea Hillary Clinton Spilled In Her New Book

"Ted Cruz is the only man in politics wishing we were talking about Hillary Clinton's book."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 12, 2017, at 1:51 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton's book — "What Happened" — on the 2016 presidential campaign was released Tuesday to much anticipation.

People have been lining up outside the Union Square Barnes &amp; Noble since 4:00 pm yesterday to see Hillary Clinton f… https://t.co/qHojI1jK4j
Gabriel Debenedetti @gdebenedetti

People have been lining up outside the Union Square Barnes &amp; Noble since 4:00 pm yesterday to see Hillary Clinton f… https://t.co/qHojI1jK4j

Reply Retweet Favorite

The book promises to reveal Clinton's "intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules." PHEW.

These 5 people have been waiting in line to see Hillary Clinton for about 15 hours. Brian, the first in line, arriv… https://t.co/eypgCWxU11
Lois Beckett @loisbeckett

These 5 people have been waiting in line to see Hillary Clinton for about 15 hours. Brian, the first in line, arriv… https://t.co/eypgCWxU11

Reply Retweet Favorite

So naturally people were excited to read it, and those who did, had some ~ thoughts ~.

I really want to read Hillary's book, but I think it would make me ugly cry like on election night. Should I --&gt;
Erin Raftery @e_raftery

I really want to read Hillary's book, but I think it would make me ugly cry like on election night. Should I --&gt;

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were thrilled about all the tea Clinton was spilling in her book.

Republican critics and trump people going ham as Hillary pours the tea
P-lo @pealowlow

Republican critics and trump people going ham as Hillary pours the tea

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Like the time she mistook former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz for former White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus.

Folks.......the Hillary book.........it's good
Dave Weigel @daveweigel

Folks.......the Hillary book.........it's good

Reply Retweet Favorite

And when she dragged former Democratic senator and presidential candidate John Edwards for calling her weak.

Favorite part of Hillary Clinton's book so far is her dunking on John Edwards.
Adam K. Raymond @adamkraymond

Favorite part of Hillary Clinton's book so far is her dunking on John Edwards.

Reply Retweet Favorite

She also took on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, describing him in less than flattering terms.

Hillary's fighting words on @JulianAssange : "Odious" "Hypocrite" "Reckless" "Wrong" "America-bashing misogynist"
Marcus Baram @mbaram

Hillary's fighting words on @JulianAssange : "Odious" "Hypocrite" "Reckless" "Wrong" "America-bashing misogynist"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people got so carried away by the tea spillage, they even believed this violent parody of the book.

I'm reading Hillary's book and it gives me a new appreciation of how hard she fought to win the election:
Pixelated Boat @pixelatedboat

I'm reading Hillary's book and it gives me a new appreciation of how hard she fought to win the election:

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some appreciated the pop culture references Clinton threw in.

See, people tell me to hate Hillary, but did Bernie's book reference Game of Thrones, @wmarybeard &amp; Margaret Atwood… https://t.co/xZsFx7o9ZH
Helen Lewis @helenlewis

See, people tell me to hate Hillary, but did Bernie's book reference Game of Thrones, @wmarybeard &amp; Margaret Atwood… https://t.co/xZsFx7o9ZH

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others not so much.

The epigraph in Hillary Clinton’s new book is basically the cover of a high schooler’s trapper keeper.
T. Becket Adams @BecketAdams

The epigraph in Hillary Clinton’s new book is basically the cover of a high schooler’s trapper keeper.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Not everyone was delighted by the book.

Also, here are dudes today mad that Hillary Clinton has a book out —
Chuck Wendig @ChuckWendig

Also, here are dudes today mad that Hillary Clinton has a book out —

Reply Retweet Favorite

Except perhaps Ted Cruz, whose Twitter account mysteriously liked a porn video on social media platform on the eve of Clinton's book release.

Ted Cruz is the only man in politics wishing we were talking about Hillary Clinton's book.
Ashley Black @ashleyn1cole

Ted Cruz is the only man in politics wishing we were talking about Hillary Clinton's book.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some critics picked on the book's cover design.

Hillary's graphic designer put as much work into creating the cover for her book as her campaign did visiting Wisco… https://t.co/rPofzMrAp5
Mark Dice @MarkDice

Hillary's graphic designer put as much work into creating the cover for her book as her campaign did visiting Wisco… https://t.co/rPofzMrAp5

Reply Retweet Favorite

This Trump supporter made his own version of the book.

Hillary's new book. #WhatHappened
Ryan Fournier @RyanAFournier

Hillary's new book. #WhatHappened

Reply Retweet Favorite

People's reactions to her book were reminiscent of reactions to her candidacy, one person observed.

hillary clinton in a nutshell is everyone shrieking about her book being awful until they actually read it and realize its good
Rob Flaherty @Rob_Flaherty

hillary clinton in a nutshell is everyone shrieking about her book being awful until they actually read it and realize its good

Reply Retweet Favorite

But whatever the reaction, people could not stop talking about it.

The one certainty about Hillary's book is that peoples' reaction to it will say more about them than Hillary.
Ben Rhodes @brhodes

The one certainty about Hillary's book is that peoples' reaction to it will say more about them than Hillary.

Reply Retweet Favorite
what it's taking to keep me reading Hillary's book RN
John Podhoretz @jpodhoretz

what it's taking to keep me reading Hillary's book RN

Reply Retweet Favorite
Whatever else my thoughts on Hillary's book (and I have many), I have to thank her for giving me "Wannabe Javerts"… https://t.co/FVfRrOss1D
Eric Atcheson @RevEricAtcheson

Whatever else my thoughts on Hillary's book (and I have many), I have to thank her for giving me "Wannabe Javerts"… https://t.co/FVfRrOss1D

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT