The West Coast Wildfires Have Killed At Least Two Teens And An Infant. These Are Their Heartbreaking Stories.

Wyatt Tofte’s family remembers him as a boy who loved fishing and playing video games, who was sweet and polite, and who cherished his beloved dog, Duke. But they’re also remembering him as a hero. Thirteen-year-old Wyatt died Sept. 8 while trying to save his grandmother from the Beachie Creek fire engulfing their home near Lyons, Oregon.

Last week, the teenager’s remains were found in the driver’s seat of the family’s car along with the remains of his beloved dog, Duke, who was sitting on his lap. The remains of his 71-year-old grandmother, Peggy Mosso, were also found in the burned vehicle. Wyatt’s mother, Angela Mosso, survived the fire but is in critical condition in a Portland hospital’s burn unit. His father, Chris Tofte, is distraught and struggling to cope with the loss of his young son while his wife lies in the hospital with full-body burns, Chris’s aunt, Susan Vaslev, told BuzzFeed News.

The West Coast wildfires raging across California, Washington, and Oregon have destroyed millions of acres of land and damaged thousands of homes and properties. They have also left behind dozens of grieving families, some of whom have lost their young children to the relentless flames.

Vaslev, who is acting as the Tofte’s family’s spokesperson, recounted to BuzzFeed News the horrific series of events that the family believes led to Wyatt’s death.

When the power went out at their house on Sept. 8, Chris left to get a generator. At around 4 a.m., Angela, Wyatt, and Peggy awoke to flames all around their house. Angela took her mother, Peggy, to the car in the hopes of driving away from the fire. She then went back to get Wyatt and his dog, Duke. When Angela returned to the car, it was surrounded by flames with her mother inside, Vaslev said.

“She knew in that second they were not going to be able to get the car out of there with all those flames,” Vaslev said. So Angela told her son to take their dog and run from the fire while she stayed back and tried to get her mother out of the car. She wasn’t able to, Vaslev said.

Peggy was immobile, having broken her leg a week earlier. She was awaiting surgery. Angela knew her mother would not be able to run given her condition, Chris told the Statesman Journal in an interview. If Angela wanted to survive the fire, she had no choice but to leave her mother back in the car, Chris said.

During this time, Chris was trying to drive back to the house, but the roads had been barricaded due to the fire. He somehow managed to get around the barricades and drove toward the house as light from the flames illuminated the darkness.

While driving, Chris almost ran over a woman who appeared to be crawling or lying on the ground, Vaslev said. He helped the badly burned woman into his car. She was unrecognizable, wearing only her underwear, Vaslev said. Chris told her that he had to drive farther to get to his wife and son. The woman’s mouth was black and she could barely speak, but she managed to whisper, “I am your wife.”

Angela had walked nearly three miles to get away from the fire, Chris told the Statesman Journal. She wasn’t wearing shoes, Vaslev said, so she had removed her clothes and wrapped them around her feet to protect them from the burning hot road.

“Her feet were burned down to the bone,” Vaslev said.

Chris turned back the car and drove his wife to the paramedics waiting near the blockade, Vaslev said. He then started the desperate search for his son. The fire prevented him from driving back to his house. Search groups of friends and families began looking for Wyatt and posting on social media, and for a while, there was hope that the boy was only missing, Vaslev said.

But on Sept. 9, search and rescue crews found human remains and animal remains in a vehicle near the family’s house, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. The next day they returned to the area with investigators and located the remains of another person inside the vehicle.

On Sept. 10, the Medical Examiner's Office identified the two people in the car as Wyatt Tofte and Peggy Mosso.

Instead of running from the fire, Wyatt was believed to have returned to the burning car to try to drive his grandmother out of the fire, Vaslev said. He got as far as the end of the family’s 1,000-foot driveway, she said. The car’s tires had burned off in the fire.

“He was a heroic boy, trying against all odds to save his grandmother,” a GoFundMe page for the family said.

“The couple's home and possessions are gone,” reads the fundraising campaign, set up by Vaslev. “The medical costs from Angie's physical injuries will be enormous, plus the funeral expenses for Peggy and Wyatt. Chris and Angie's life will never be the same.”

Angela, known to her family as Angie, had her first skin graft operation on Monday, according to Vaslev. While coping with the intense pain of her burns, she also has to deal with the devastating loss of her mother and her son.

Chris is also haunted by what he could have done to save his son’s life, Vaslev said. “Family was everything to Chris,” she said.