"Welcome White Week" Flyer At A Kentucky University Sparks Student Protest
Northern Kentucky University is investigating the flyer which appeared to mock a "Welcome Black Week" event on campus.
A "Welcome White Week" flyer placed next to a "Welcome Black Week" poster sparked a student protest at Northern Kentucky University on Tuesday.
The flyer, shared on social media, appeared to mock the "Welcome Black Week" event organized by the African American Programs and Services — a student organization at NKU. The "White Week" poster listed events such as "White Lives Matter vs. Black Lives Matter," "Pizza Party for Tolerance" and "L.G.B.T.Q.R.S.T.U.V. and You."
At least 50 students on Wednesday attended a peaceful protest on campus in response to the flyer.
James Johnson, the protest's organizer, addressed other issues of racial discrimination on campus, including the "whitewashing" of events during Welcome Week and homecoming.
Other black students described their experiences on campus.
NKU President Geoffrey Mearns addressed the protesters, thanking them for their response to the flyer and "for the spirit of the conversation."
The school's African American Programs and Services organization said in a statement that they stood "in solidarity with students, staff and faculty who were offended by the intolerant flyer created by individuals who chose not to embrace the recent 'Welcome Black Week' activities."
"As students of NKU and more importantly African Americans we will not stand for mockery and disrespect," the school's chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity said in a tweet.
-
