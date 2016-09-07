"Welcome White Week" Flyer At A Kentucky University Sparks Student Protest

The mock flyer said the event was organized by the "Nationalist Society for Inclusive Student Involvement."

The university said the flyer and the organization were "not approved or official" and that the mock flyer was placed without approval.

The school said its Student Affairs department was investigating the incident.

"We’re still looking into it," university spokeswoman Amanda Nageleisen told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "But all signs point to this not being a legitimate organization or flyer or activity.”

She said the mock flyers were removed by most students after coming to the university's attention on Tuesday.

Nageleisen did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.