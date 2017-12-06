People Are Sharing Terrifying Videos Of Driving Through A Raging Hillside Fire
A fast-moving brushfire erupted near the 405 Freeway and the Getty Center in Southern California.
A 50-acre brushfire erupted along the 405 Freeway in Southern California early Wednesday morning, threatening nearby structures and the landmark Getty Center.
The fast-moving hillside fire prompted the complete closure of the 405 Freeway and mandatory evacuations of residents in Bel-Air whose homes were dangerously close to the flames.
People shared terrifying videos of driving on the 405 Freeway with the fire engulfing the hillside around them.
More than 220 firefighters battled the fire, which was growing with winds over 25 mph, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Many were concerned about how close the flames were to the Getty Center, a campus of the Getty Museum that is famous for its art, architecture, gardens, and spectacular views of Los Angeles.
The landscape literally looked hellish.
This is fine.
"Not the typical morning commute."
"Never seen such a huge natural fire up close," one person said.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.