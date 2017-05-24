This Video Appears To Show A Texas Cop Hitting A 14-Year-Old Girl
The teen was arrested for assaulting a police officer in San Antonio.
The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an incident captured on video that appeared to show a cop striking a 14-year-old girl — who was then arrested for assaulting an officer.
According to police, the teen assaulted the officer during an altercation that broke out between several juveniles at the party.
