Video Shows Baltimore Officer Telling 13-Year-Old Shooting Victim's Brother That His Replica Gun Looked "100% Real"

A video posted on Facebook showed a Baltimore police officer telling the brother of a 13-year-old who was shot by detectives Wednesday that the victim's replica gun looked "100% real."

The video posted on Wednesday by Facebook user Rickey Gambini Jr. had nearly 30,000 views and over 500 shares as of Thursday afternoon.

The Baltimore Sun identified the police officer in the video as Major Deron Garrity, who is responsible for the Southeastern District of Baltimore.

In the video, Garrity is seen talking to someone he refers to as the older brother of the shooting victim. The Sun identified the victim as Dedric Colvin and his brother as Alvin Colvin.

Dedric Colvin was shot by officers on Wednesday after they mistook his replica pistol for a real gun. Police said that when two plainclothes officers approached Dedric Colvin, he ran and one of the officers shot him during the chase. He is expected to survive.