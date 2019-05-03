Some Very Fine People Pleaded Guilty To Inciting Violent Riots In Charlottesville

Rise Above Movement member Ben Daley (center) attacks a woman at the "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Another RAM member, Michael Miselis, is in the baseball cap.

At least four white supremacists who were at the August 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, have admitted that they attended the rally only to incite violence that would lead to riots, according to the Department of Justice.

Four members of a now-defunct California-based white supremacist group called Rise Above Movement have pleaded guilty to federal rioting charges in connection with the rally that sparked violence in the city on Aug. 11 and 12, 2017.

Two RAM members — Benjamin Drake Daley, 26, and Michael Paul Miselis, 30 — pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of conspiracy to riot in Charlottesville and in other political rallies in California. Two other RAM members, Cole White, 24, and Thomas Gillen, 25, have previously pleaded guilty to the same charge.



These white supremacists “trained to engage in violent confrontations and attended the Unite the Right Rally with the expectation of provoking physical conflict with counter-protestors that would lead to riots,” the FBI said on Friday.



President Trump has twice defended those who marched in Charlottesville with tiki torches and chanted “Blood and soil!” and “Jews will not replace us!” and later engaged in violent confrontations during the Unite the Right rally, leading to the death of a counterprotester, Heather Heyer, at the hands of a neo-Nazi.