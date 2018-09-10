Murder Charges Could Be Filed Against Nuns From A Shuttered Vermont Catholic Orphanage

A task force will investigate allegations of murder and abuse at a Catholic orphanage in Vermont following a BuzzFeed News report that detailed decades of alleged violent crimes against children.

Burlington officials suggested that murder charges could be possible in connection with at least three reported child killings at St. Joseph's Orphanage.

"There may still be an opportunity to secure justice for some orphanage victims," Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said Monday. He added that homicide does not have a statute of limitations and that those cases will be left open until resolved by city and state authorities.

"If it is possible to make murder charges at this point we will, whether the perpetrators are living or dead," Weinberger said.

Officials urged the survivors of the alleged abuse, as well as their families and friends, to come forward and share their accounts as part of the investigation.

The task force will set up a system for survivors to contact authorities and share their stories "so we may have a full and in-depth accounting of what occurred at St. Joseph’s," Weinberger said.

Police tweeted on Monday a link to a form to allow victims and witnesses to abuse to provide their contact information.