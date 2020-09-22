Vanessa Bryant Is Suing The LA County Sheriff Over Graphic Photos Of Kobe Bryant's Crash That Were Shared

Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, alleging that several deputies took and shared cellphone photos of the helicopter crash site where her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died along with seven others in January.



The lawsuit accuses at least eight deputies of taking photos of the victims at the crash site with their personal cellphones and showing them to their colleagues, and in one instance, a member of the public.

The victims also included Payton and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser; John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli; and the pilot, Ara Zobayan, as they were en route to a basketball game on Jan. 26. They all died of blunt force trauma when the helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas in poor visibility.

"The gratuitous images soon became talked about within the Department, as deputies displayed them to colleagues in settings that had nothing to do with investigating the accident," the lawsuit states.

One deputy allegedly used his photos to try to impress a woman at a bar as he bragged about how he had been at the crash site, the lawsuit adds, citing a bartender who overheard the interaction and filed a complaint with the sheriff's department.