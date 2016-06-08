U.S. Front Pages On Hillary Clinton's Historic Nomination
"HER!"
1. New York Daily News
2. New York Post
3. The New York Times
4. The Washington Post
5. The Wall Street Journal
6. Los Angeles Times
7. San Francisco Chronicle
8. Star Tribune
9. The Philadelphia Inquirer
10. The Boston Globe
Clinton Embraces History
