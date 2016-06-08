BuzzFeed News

U.S. Front Pages On Hillary Clinton's Historic Nomination

U.S. Front Pages On Hillary Clinton's Historic Nomination

"HER!"

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on June 8, 2016, at 9:38 a.m. ET

1. New York Daily News

Today's front page... HER! @HillaryClinton makes history as first female prez nominee
New York Daily News @NYDailyNews

New York Daily News

2. New York Post

Today's cover: Hillary's nomination a win 96 years in the making
New York Post @nypost

New York Post

3. The New York Times

The front page of The New York Times for Wednesday, June 8.
The New York Times @nytimes

The New York Times

4. The Washington Post

Today's @washingtonpost front page: "Clinton celebrates victory"
Andrew Peng @TheAPJournalist

The Washington Post

5. The Wall Street Journal

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journal
Wall Street Journal @WSJ

The Wall Street Journal

6. Los Angeles Times

First look @LATimes A1: Clinton makes history, wins the Democratic nomination; race for the White House set
michael whitley @michaelwhitley

Los Angeles Times

7. San Francisco Chronicle

Check out The Chronicle #Election2016 front page, with #Clinton claiming her place in history.
SFChronicle @sfchronicle

San Francisco Chronicle

8. Star Tribune

'Clinton steps into history' leads the front page of Wednesday's @StarTribune:
Greg Mees @meesgreg

Star Tribune

9. The Philadelphia Inquirer

On Wednesday's Philadelphia Inquirer front page, Clinton hails a milestone victory. #NJPrimary
Philly Inquirer @PhillyInquirer

The Philadelphia Inquirer

10. The Boston Globe

In today's Globe: Shirley Leung on the legal gender gap, Boston to host climate summit, more
The Boston Globe @BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe

