The US Is Entering A Terrifying Yet Promising Phase Of The Pandemic. Here’s Where Things Stand.

The US is currently in perhaps the most consequential moment of the coronavirus pandemic, a dreaded time of rapidly increasing cases — overwhelming hospitals and morgues nationwide — that is intersecting with newfound hope that several vaccines could roll out across the country in the next year.

What’s especially scary about this much-dreaded third wave, with record-breaking numbers of people being diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19, is that it will likely get much worse, as temperatures dip and holiday travel increases over the next few weeks.

Even with a vaccine within tantalizing reach and advances in treatments that mean fewer people diagnosed with COVID-19 are dying as a result, the current numbers reflect a grim reality in America:

The US now has the highest coronavirus death toll in the world, with more than 257,000 deaths.

On average, more than 1,300 people are dying of COVID every day — the highest level since May.

There are over 11.8 million confirmed infections in the country after a record high of nearly 200,000 cases reported on a single day on Nov. 20.

Nationwide hospitalizations have hit record highs for 13 straight days, with more than 83,000 people hospitalized as of Sunday.

Hospitals in at least 25 states are reporting dangerous shortages of doctors, nurses, and other staff.

News reports and anecdotes illustrating the human toll of the virus are staggering. El Paso County in Texas had to request additional volunteers to help with transporting bodies in morgues overflowing with COVID-19 victims — the grim task became so overwhelming that the National Guard was called in to help. There are long lines for food in Dallas and Los Angeles and for COVID-19 tests in New York and Massachusetts. And hospitals across the country are running out of space and, more critically, staff. Wisconsin officials said hospitals in the state were close to a “tipping point” where they will “stop being able to save everyone who gets severely ill.” In Minnesota, intensive care units were at 97% capacity, with one doctor saying, “There’s no beds anywhere.”



Overworked healthcare workers are pleading with people to follow basic guidelines and not to travel during the holidays. Rural hospitals are struggling with scarcity of staff, funds, and protective equipment. And Americans continue to mourn the loss of their loved ones while struggling to cope with the devastating socio-economic hardships of the pandemic: Millions of unemployed people will lose benefits, and a wave of evictions will deepen the homelessness crisis as coronavirus relief programs and orders expire at the end of the year. Meanwhile, the government cannot agree on a relief bill.

In a last-minute warning, the CDC advised Americans against traveling for Thanksgiving, and public health professionals urged people to restrict their indoor celebrations to household residents. But despite experts’ dire warnings, the TSA screened more than 3 million people between Friday and Sunday, the highest three-day total since mid-March.