University Of Michigan Refused To Remove #StopIslam Graffiti On Campus

A university spokesman told BuzzFeed News that the messages did not constitute hateful or threatening speech.

The University of Michigan refused to remove #StopIslam chalk graffiti on the campus center because it wasn’t considered "threatening or hate speech," a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Thursday.

The University of Michigan refused to remove #StopIslam chalk graffiti on the campus center because it wasn’t considered "threatening or hate speech," a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Thursday.

Students on Wednesday posted pictures of #StopIslam and "Trump 2016" scrawled in chalk across the "Diag," an open space in the center of the campus.

University of Michigan spokesman Rick Fitzgerald told BuzzFeed News said that campus police were called Wednesday night, but that "no criminal activity was being alleged at this point."

"Our policy does allow using chalk on sidewalks," he said. "Unless the speech is clearly threatening in any way we would not typically remove chalk messages."

He added adminstrators were continuing to look into the matter, "but it's unclear where it might go."

"Chalk is routinely used as a carrier of messages," he said. "We look at the messages carefully in the context of what constitutes hate speech, or speech that's threatening to an individual or a group versus speech that maybe unpopular."

He added that free speech is "critically important to our country and to this campus community."

"Sometimes, people react differently to different points of view," Fitzgerald said.