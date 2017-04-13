United Passenger Suffered A "Significant Concussion," A Broken Nose, And Lost Two Teeth

Security officials yanked Dao off a flight Sunday after he refused to voluntarily give up his seat. Videos widely shared on social media captured the incident prompting mass outrage against United and forcing the airline's CEO to "deeply apologize" to Dao.

Dao's daughter, Crystal Dao Pepper, spoke out for the first time about her father's forcible removal from the United flight at a news conference on Thursday, saying her family was "horrified and shocked and sickened" by what had happened to him.

"Seeing it on video made those emotions exacerbated," said Pepper, who is one of Dao's five children. "My dad is healing right now."

Dao's attorney, Thomas Demetrio, indicated the family would be filing a lawsuit against United in the Circuit Court of Cook County, but did not say when it would be filed.

"This lawsuit ... will create not just national discussion, but international discussion on how we're going to be treated going forward," Demetrio said, adding that the suit would likely be filed after their "investigative work" was over.

"We're not ready to sue. We're doing our due diligence," he said.

Dao's attorneys filed a petition with the Cook County Circuit Court Wednesday requesting to preserve all potential evidence from the flight, including surveillance video recordings showing passengers boarding the plane as well as the personnel files of the officers from the Chicago Department of Aviation who removed Dao from the plane.

A hearing was set for Monday but was later cancelled because the airline and city officials agreed to "preserve and protect the evidence requested," Demetrio said Saturday.

Dao was discharged from a local Chicago hospital on Wednesday and was taken to a "secure location," according to Demetrio. Dao, a doctor in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, would also be undergoing reconstructive surgery for his injuries, his lawyer said.

While recovering at the hospital, Dao told a local television station on Tuesday that "everything" was injured following the incident.