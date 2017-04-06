A Teen Is Facing Criminal Charges For A Social Media Prank After Her 11-Year-Old Friend Killed Himself

Facebook

Benz was on life support after he tried to end his life on March 14, according to a GoFundMe page set up in his name by his family in Marquette, Michigan.

Police said they responded to reports of an attempted suicide on March 14. They found the 11-year-old unresponsive and transported him to a hospital. Benz died of his injuries on Tuesday.

His mother, Katrina Goss, alleged that Benz killed himself as a "result of a horrific act of a social media prank."

On Thursday, Marquette Police told BuzzFeed News that prosecutors had authorized charges against a 13-year-old girl who was engaged in social media communication with Benz prior to his attempted suicide.

The charges included "Malicious use and Computer-Using to Commit a Crime" police said. They did not name Benz or the individual who was charged because of their juvenile status. Police also did not provide details or comment directly on Goss's allegations.

Goss's told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that she was grateful for the "national awareness" her son's story was getting.

"Social media pranking needs to be taken very, very seriously," Goss said. "My son's life will be cherished and forever honored by myself and my sons."