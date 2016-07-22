Campaign Chairman: Women Will Vote For Trump Because Their Husbands Can't Pay Their Bills

Here's a longer clip of Manafort on winning over women whose "husbands" can't afford to pay the bills.

Donald Trump will appeal to women because "their husbands" can't afford the bills anymore, Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort said Thursday.

"Many women in this country feel they can't afford their lives, their husbands can't afford paying for the family bills," Manafort said in an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews.

Manafort was responding to Matthews' question about how the Trump campaign could appeal to women alienated by his perceived sexist criticism of Hillary Clinton.

"It depends on which women you're talking about," Manafort said. "Many women in this country feel they can't afford their lives. Their husbands can't afford paying for the family bills."

He added, "Hillary Clinton is guilty of being part of the establishment that created that problem. They’re going to hear the message. And as they hear the message, that's how we will appeal to them."

An incredulous Matthews asked, "You said women are concerned about their husbands' income?"

"I can speak personally to that," Manafort replied laughing.

"Is that the 21st century talking?" Matthews pressed. "Wives are concerned about how their husband's doing at work?"

Manafort repeated, "Because they can't afford their lives anymore. That's the point. "To some people, it’s a matter of jobs."