Trump Supporters Use Photos Of South Korean Soccer Fans To Encourage Voters To Wear Red

Some supporters are heeding the call to wear red on Election Day, but Trump memes are actually using photos of soccer fans in South Korea and political protesters in Thailand.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 2:47 p.m. ET

Donald Trump supporters are encouraging voters to wear red to polling booths on Election Day to somehow avoid voter fraud and to show their support for the candidate.

DeplorablesWearRed @WearRed4Trump

Several pro-Trump Twitter accounts have tweeted memes showing a sea of people in red to encourage voters to wear the color to their polling booths.

VOTE TRUMP❤ @greeneyes0084

"Get ready to #WearRedForTrump on 11/8," one Trump supporter tweeted with a photo showing a huge crowd of people in red.

Francisco O'Donnell @SF82l

One of the photos used in pro-Trump memes is a photo showing South Korean soccer fans — nicknamed the "Red Devils" — gathered in Seoul to watch the 2002 FIFA World Cup game between South Korea and the US in 2002.

Ahn Young-joon / AP
Another meme encouraging Trump voters to wear red uses a photo showing anti-government "Red Shirt" protesters in Thailand in 2010, marking the fourth anniversary of a 2006 military coup which toppled Thailand's prime minister.

Sakchai Lalit / AP

Though there weren't any apparent seas of red on social media, several Trump supporters wore the color to vote.

