Trump Supporter Who Chanted "Jew-S-A" Is "Deplorable," Says Campaign Manager

"We know who you are. You're the enemy," he shouted.

On Sunday, CNN's Jake Tapper asked Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway if she would call the man deplorable.

"Yes I would," Conway replied. "His conduct is completely unacceptable. It does not reflect our campaign or our candidate."

"That man's conduct was deplorable, and had I been there I would have asked security to remove him immediately," Conway said. "Clearly, he doesn’t speak for the campaign or the candidate. And I think what he had to say was disgusting."

Last month, Hillary Clinton controversially used the word "deplorable" to describe "half of Trump supporters."

"To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables," Clinton told donors. "Right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic, you name it."

She later expressed regret for using the word "half."

Many of Trump's supporters have since co-opted the term on social media as a badge of honor, but Trump continues to criticize Clinton for her choice of words.