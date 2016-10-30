Trump Supporter Who Chanted "Jew-S-A" Is "Deplorable," Says Campaign Manager
The man chanted "Jew-S-A" at members of the media at a rally on Saturday night.
Donald Trump's campaign manager has labeled a supporter of the Republican nominee "deplorable" after he was recorded on Saturday chanting "Jew-S-A" at members of the media.
The man, wearing a "Hillary for prison" shirt, also told reporters in the press pen at the Phoenix, Arizona rally, "You're going down."
